A teenager told of his success just one month after opening a boutique at Derby’s Market Hall.

Hector Hand, 17, opened a toy store in December and is already planning to move to a larger location.

Derby Vintage and Old Toy Shop sells items ranging from £ 1 to £ 400.

Hector, who lives with his parents and three siblings on the outskirts of Normanton, moved to Cambridge when he was eight but recently returned to Derby.

The teenager, who was training as an apprentice hairdresser in Derby, said he wanted a change but didn’t want to go back to school.

Instead, he opened his own boutique selling vintage toys from the 1930s to the 1990s.

He said: “The people who come here want an experience, that’s why the retail business is still alive.

Hector Hand opened Derby Vintage and Old Toy Shop

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

“You get some type of experience that you don’t get with online shopping.

“I want it to be like a museum, so it’s a destination in Derby.”

Hector, whose father owns a vintage toy store in Leicester, said he had a “passion” for collecting items – but he had to do a lot of research because he didn’t grow up playing with them. toys he sells.

Her “supportive” father gave her toys to start her collection for the store.

Hector said: “I treat him as if he were my baby. It’s going really well, I signed an agreement to expand to a much larger store in the Market Hall too.

“It’s hard work because I’m there six days a week. But we are a community here, everyone has been very welcoming. “

“I hope I am proud of my parents.”

Hector, who is also building his own fashion brand, said that many of his customers had found the store on his social media pages, and others were passers-by.

His most expensive item, priced at £ 400, is a toy bionic laboratory from the 1990s.

Hector, who employed his brother to help him in the store, said he wanted to increase attendance at the Market Hall.

He said, “It needs love, but we shouldn’t think of it as something old and broken. It’s worth the investment.

“If people bought more here, it could be something really special. It is not a lost cause.

“It may be prime time but we are working hard to bring it back to life.”

The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can follow the Hector Facebook page here and the Instagram page here.

