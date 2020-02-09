advertisement

This couple tries to visit all of the mini golf courses in the UK – and have already visited nearly 1,000 courses.

Emily and Richard Gottfried have spent the past 14 years traveling the country playing crazy golf.

They are trying to visit all the mini-golf courses that have just recorded their 945th visit, reports BirminghamLive.

The couple began their epic journey in 2006 after playing a treasure-island themed tour and unexpectedly falling in love with the game.

Since then, the couple have spent day after day in traditional holiday destinations such as Skegness, Hastings, Blackpool and Weston-super-Mare – chasing the unlikely record.

Richard and Emily Gottfried enjoying a round of mini golf

Richard, 39 and 38, a marketing consultant, Emily, who works in sales, has even participated in several competitive crazy golf tournaments over the years.

Although they visit on average more than one course per week, the dynamic duo still have 250 stops to go before claiming the status of first person to visit all the sites in the country.

Richard said: “It is fair to say that Emily and I are addicted to mini golf.

“We like the weirdness of the courses and the fact that people of all ages and genders can compete on an equal footing.

“It’s a game that has something for everyone.”

Richard and Emily’s record attempt has taken them across the country, including to remote locations such as the Isle of Man and Great Cumbrae, a Firth of Clyde island.

He said: “Whenever we are away, be it for a day or a wedding, we are always looking for a nearby course to play.

“Emily and I have been to so many amazing places that we would never have visited before just to play on a course.

“We’ve seen all kinds of them over the years and it’s thanks to mini-golf.”

Richard said his favorite places are the various Arnold Palmer set-up courses scattered across the country, which have traditional greens with white borders.

He added that for those wishing to explore the widest variety of courses, visit the seaside resorts around Skegness, where 20 are located on a small stretch of the coast.

The couple, from Stockport, Greater Mancs, say their obsession started soon after getting their first car and traveling the country for the first time.

The first course they played was Treasure Island Adventure Golf in the Southsea resort of Portsmouth, Hants, during a visit to Richard’s brother at the university.

Richard said: “We both grew up on vacation by the sea and have fond memories of playing mini golf when we were younger.

“When we saw the course at Southsea, we just thought, ‘why not give it a try?’

“We didn’t know it would be the start of something that would continue for the next 14 years and become a bit of an obsession.”

After returning home, which was in Luton, at the time, Richard searched online to find that there were 600 mini-golf courses in the country.

He said, “We thought,” Well, this will keep us busy for a while, “and we decided there to try to visit all of them.”

However, in the years that have passed since the mini-golf industry experienced an unexpected boom, with the opening of new indoor courses at a rapid rate of one per week.

Richard said: “Recently we have been playing a lot more indoor classes because they are popping up all over the place, which is good for the game, I think.

“They tend to be different from traditional courses but interesting in their own way and practical because they can be played at any time of the year and in all weathers.”

Richard and Emily hope to complete their journey over the next two years.

In the future, they would like to visit the resort of Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, which has 50 courses and has been described as the Mecca of mini golf.

