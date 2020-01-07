advertisement

I first caught up with the Sarcos Robotics team from Salt Lake City a few years ago and from the outset I was impressed by the company’s vision to commercialize powerful, futuristic-looking full-body roboticxoskeletons to commercialize people’s work increase. The idea is that the exoskeletons allow their users to do more, while also saving lives and preventing workplace injuries.

You could immediately see different applications of the exoskeletons that make the wearer look like a cross between a robot and some sort of science fiction superhero, such as by helping to clear up debris at a disaster location, moving heavy steel beams in a factory and even people allow to venture safely in hazardous locations to perform tasks such as closing a fuel valve. At the time, the Sarcos team told me that it was busy to flourish its line of exoskeletons on a human scale, so that it could commercialize from the end of 2019, and thanks to a revelation today at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the company was just about that mission accomplished.

The company announced today that it is working with Delta Airlines to test Sarcos’ Guardian XO – a battery-operated, handy robot suit designed for employees to wear and with which they can lift up to eight hundred kilos for eight hours in a row without tiring be or any tension. This follows Delta representatives who head to Sarcos headquarters in November to view exoskeleton technology and to investigate how portable robotics can benefit its employees.

The video above gives a glimpse of how the robot suit works. As explained by Sarcos, it is intended for industries where lifting and manipulating heavy objects is a requirement for work and where standard lift equipment alone is not sufficient. Delta is currently looking at possible applications, such as letting employees rely on the suit to handle cargo in Delta Cargo warehouses, moving maintenance parts at Delta TechOps or lifting heavy machinery and parts for support equipment on the ground.

The airline plans to test the technology at a pilot location in the first quarter of this year. “We owe the best airline employees in the world to investigate how emerging technology can make their work safer and easier,” Delta’s senior vice-president Gareth Joyce said of the exoskeleton on Tuesday. “That is why we sought a collaboration with Sarcos.”

When I first caught up with the team, they emphasized to me that this is not intended as a kind of futuristic precursor to build something that can replace human employees. Augment, not replaced, is the key word here, repeated Sarcos at CES. And while it is easy to see something about the impact of technology on the nature of work and specifically manual labor, another angle that can be overlooked is a sort of leveling of the playing field that makes this technology possible. With a robotic suit like this, in other words, employees can not only do more – it also puts weaker, slightly more accumulated employees on par with stronger colleagues, presumably increasing everyone’s productivity.

