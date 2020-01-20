advertisement

A mother of two denounced the ban on all Asda stores in the country.

Kirsti Roderick says she was treated like a “scum” after a complication in an automatic checkout machine.

Following the incident, which occurred in an Asda in Grimsby, the young woman of 29 years received a letter prohibiting it in all Asda stores for three years, reports Grimsby Live.

The problem started when she was trying to buy party supplies, including food and gifts for her children, on December 9 at the Holles Street store.

She finished her shop and scanned the items in an automatic checkout machine. The bill arrived at £ 147, and Kirsti says she paid £ 45 in cash and £ 102 on a card.

Kirsti explained, “He asked me if I wanted cash back and I clicked ‘No’. I then entered my PIN code and paid my bill.

“I was taking my purchases out of the checkout, but I noticed that something was wrong.

“The machine asked me again if I wanted cash back. I clicked “No” again. He then asked me to re-enter my PIN code. “

Before re-entering her PIN, Kirsti thought it best to check her online banking app. She did, learning that there was a “pending payment” for £ 102 – a screenshot of which was sent to Grimsby Live.

(Image: Kirsti Roderick)

Kirsti added, “I was surrounded by security guards, managers and other staff.

“I was charged with theft and told that I should pay or leave without my shopping.

“I told them I had already paid. I even tried to show them my online banking, but they just accused me of being a liar.”

Angry that she is told she was not telling the truth, Kirsti admits that she has become “a little stubborn” and she claims that a security guard tried to intimidate him by standing over her and grabbing him by the arm.

She continued, “They called the police and I was told I would have to leave or I would be arrested.

“I admit to being a little excited about it. I had no choice but to leave the store.

“I felt really embarrassed, intimidated and treated like a scum, really.”

Kirsti spoke to her bank after leaving the store and was informed by them that the money had to be approved or refused by Asda for it to be offset in its pending payments.

The £ 102 was returned to him three days later.

Kirsti said, “I was given my £ 45 before I left the store that day. I had to wait three days before my money returned to my bank account.

“I thought my children should do without Christmas. I really didn’t need extra stress.

“I went to Asda every day until my money was back on my account. I returned and I did all my shopping when he finally returned. “

She said she received a £ 20 discount on her latest store – and thinks it was due to price fluctuations.

“A manager came and gave me £ 20 off.

“I apologized to the right people for the way I reacted and thought it was all resolved from there,” said Kirsti.

(Image: Jon Corken / Grimsby Live)

“I received a £ 40 gift voucher in the mail a few days later. I have told friends about it and they seem to think it is an apology. “

But trying to spend the voucher on Asda, Kirsti was stopped by security at the door.

She added: “He told me I was banned and showed me a letter. I asked why and why this letter had not been sent to me. It had my name, my address and my number on it.

“He said he wanted to give it to me in person. He just wanted to embarrass me and wanted more people to watch.

“I spoke with a manager and he said it wouldn’t happen, he said I wouldn’t be banned.”

On January 11, Kirsti received her letter.

He explained that it was banned for “verbal abuse” – and the words “theft / fraud loss from £ 100 to £ 1000” were crossed out.

The letter, dated and signed on December 12, reads as follows: “You are advised that as of the date of this notice, the conditional invitation to the general public to enter an ASDA store is withdrawn as far as you are concerned . “

An Asda spokesperson said: “We always want to provide a welcoming environment for our customers and asking someone not to visit our stores is always an absolute last resort, but we do not tolerate any form of physical violence or verbal to colleagues or customers in our stores. ”

Kirsti is not the only customer to face a similar problem with the supermarket chain, which had previously confirmed a “problem” with their checkouts during the Christmas period.

A woman in Hull recently made the headlines after reporting a similar situation to Asda in Hessle Road, Hull.

She was also charged with failing to pay for her Christmas purchases due to a payment error.

In this case, an Asda spokesperson told Hull Live: “We want all of our customers to have a positive shopping experience with Asda and we are sorry that unfortunately there was an error produced, which resulted in a problem with this individual card transaction. “

