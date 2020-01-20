advertisement

Harry Underwood has always loved showing off his talents – and for the past seven years, he has done so with lipstick and a wig.

The 33-year-old dance teacher regularly arrives on the scene as a drag queen Miss TuTu Ca-choo, entertaining audiences in Hinckley and beyond.

Putting on eight to 12 pairs of tights, two hours of makeup and a range of flamboyant outfits, the sumptuous lady entertains the crowds with song, dance and audience participation.

He was inspired to take over some time ago after watching the successful American series RuPaul’s Drag Race and is helped to put on the shows by his partner, Nate, who provides the music mix and inflates Harry.

Hinckley’s Harry Underwood performs on stage as Miss Tu Tu Ca-Choo. Right picture: Aimee Partis.

Said, “I’m still interested – I’m still pretty confident.

“I do it to be someone else, to feel better as a person, to give people a different view of the gay community and the LGBT community.”

Harry’s first outfit was a cheap dress from China he bought online, which looked “awful”, but after a few experiments with makeup and different sizes, Miss TuTu perfected her look.

The name is a nod to Harry’s dance floor and she has the look of a “fish queen”, which means she has a very feminine style.

Yvonne Hall creates the colorful outfits, with the previous dresses, including a detachable train so they can be quickly changed off the stage.

Hinckley’s Harry Underwood performs on stage as Miss Tu Tu Ca-Choo. Image: Aimee Partis.

She also learned to dance from Harry, which she says gave her great self-confidence.

“I gave him a lot of ideas and he will say, I really want this and ask him if we can do something else too,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s different from designing a normal dress. You have to consider the hip pads, but it works very well.

“Knowing what Miss TuTu looks like, there will be something difficult that I will be asked to do in the future.

“He’s amazing, I can never stop laughing at him. If you see one of his shows, you will see how funny he is. “

Hinckley’s Harry Underwood performs on stage as Miss Tu Tu Ca-Choo.

Her performances include lip synchronization and dance routines, as well as daring jokes.

Miss TuTu will sometimes modify the lyrics of a song to make them a little naughty and she has a penchant for powerful ballads.

Favorites include This Is Me, Let It Go and Rise Like A Phoenix, by drag drag colleague Conchita Wurst.

Miss TuTu has previously played mainly at The Greyhound pub in Hinckley, but this year he will be in action on new sites.

She will also host burlesque shows, the details of which will soon be revealed.

His first show was at the Hansom Cab in Burbage, where Harry worked at the time.

He said he was more nervous about the regulars’ reaction than his colleagues, but that they were very receptive.

Miss Tu Tu Ca-Choo during her Christmas show at Hinckley.

He said, “The reason I do it is that we can open people’s eyes and they can see that we are part of the community.

“I have had gentlemen tell me that they have never seen a guy in a wig before. After seeing the show, they accept better.

“At the end of the show, I always make a note to thank you for supporting me and the LGBT community.

“It just shows that people are ready to come and see what it’s all about.”

Hinckley’s Harry Underwood performs on stage as Miss Tu Tu Ca-Choo. Image: Aimee Partis.

Harry and Nate run the dance company WithaZee EntertainmentZ, which is based at Studio-17 in Hinckley.

You can then see Miss TuTu in action during the Ya Mum show at the Greyhound, Friday March 27 and Saturday March 28 at 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Miss TuTu Ca-Choo Facebook page.

