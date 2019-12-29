advertisement

The Latin roots of the popular double Jennifer Lopez, The business woman Connie Peñaare an advantage to recreate the infarction movements of “The Diva of the Bronx”, to which she suffers not only from her complicated choreographies due to her astonishing similarity, but also from the intensity of his fans.

Peña, born in Santa Ana, California, of a Peruvian father and a Mexican mother, says she leaves her skin to become Jennifer Lopez’s first double that pays tribute to the New York artist In doing so, she tries not only to imitate her physique, but also her musical and motor skills,

As an entrepreneur and personality of the entertainment world in Las Vegas, Peña has never dedicated himself professionally to dancing or singing, which is why it was predicted to be a tedious task to resemble JLo.

advertisement

” I even cried, it’s so hard! Sometimes I thought I couldn’t and I wasn’t JLo. It’s something very new to me, but I’m not gonna crack it “Says Efe Peña that since he went to the Oscar de la Hoya fights in Las Vegas 15 years ago, he had noticed his resemblance to the singer on” On The Floor “.”

And although her pregnancy had postponed the proposal of Puerto Rican choreographer Papote Varet eight years ago, who was shocked by her resemblance to Jennifer Lopez when she saw that she was presenting a beauty pageant, she decided to take advantage of that resemblance at the end of last year.

” You’ll be my next JLo, he told me. I was shocked that a Latino told me “Peña remembers Varet’s proposal, currently artistic director of the” JLO The Tribute “project, which is expected to premiere in Los Angeles in August.

The business woman will pay tribute to the New York artist, whose world premiere is expected in Los Angeles in August.

It seems difficult to achieve the number of scenarios Jennifer López has experienced in her more than 20 years of experience, but Peña says that “they ask them everywhere” so that they are from different countries as part of the “huge” The Tribute is visualized world

From Michael Jackson to Ricky Martin and from Shakira to Britney Spears, all great artists have their doppelgangers and honors to honor the characters who manage to move crowds.

To do this, Peña started changing her look and leaving her long hair. She changed her makeup and people called her JLo “every day”.

“First of all, they had to listen to me to see if we could get double JLo. I am not a professional dancer, but I love to dance because I have Latin American roots, ”claims the organizer.

She takes part in dance and singing lessons to achieve Jennifer Lopez’s tone and interpretation and to internalize her gestures and movements.

And everything has a result.

“Oh my God!” (Oh my god!) It’s Jennifer Lopez! Peña heard from the very first moment she arrived at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas last April, where the Billboard Awards Gala was held.

The enthusiasm of those present meant that Peña had three bodyguards, and even one of them confused her with the Bronx singer.

At the awards ceremony, which Jennifer Lopez also attended, many participants mistaken the Californian for the Puerto Rican star when she got up to go to the bathroom.

“The whole stadium started screaming. They applauded me and took pictures. There was nothing I could do, just lower my head, ”he explains. “As much as I say I’m not JLo, people don’t let me go, whether it’s in Miami, Los Angeles, or Mexico.”

However, the resemblance to the singer has also meant the negative part of the glory and admits to having felt fear for some fans and messages “a little strong”.

In addition, it is not cheap to become Jennifer Lopez’s double, says Peña, who is not going to give up her personal businesses, such as her beauty salon, right now, as it is her investment source for this adventure.

Still, he loves the experience because it’s a “big challenge” and he says that he never signed an autograph like it was Jennifer Lopez whom he hadn’t met in person.

He has an invitation because a producer of his music showed the pictures to the real singer, who answered with pleasure that Peña would pay its first tribute.

The entire transformation process is immortalized in a documentary that shows that they strive to portray the New York diva as faithfully as possible and to move around the world.

advertisement