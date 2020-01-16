advertisement

SSE Renewables, based in Perth, has appointed Petrofac as the preferred supplier of onshore and offshore substations for its major wind farm development off Angus.

Petrofac, which has a major operating center in Aberdeen, will be responsible for the design, supply and installation of the onshore and offshore HVAC substations as part of the 1,075 MW Seagreen project.

The scope of work will include engineering, procurement, manufacturing, transportation, offshore installation and commissioning of the platform for the offshore substation, including the top, jacket and pious. The EPC perimeter of the land substation includes all civil works and the main equipment.

John Hill, Director of the Seagreen Project at SSE Renewables, said: “We are pleased to welcome the expertise of Petrofac to the Seagreen project. Thanks to their experience in engineering, procurement, construction and installation in this sector, we have obtained a high level of project certainty in the delivery of these key elements of the works. “

