advertisement

It is now far from proven that, aside from a miracle in Donald Trump’s impeachment, the future of American politics, at least from the left’s perspective, is initially the ability to convince enough Americans not to vote for the populist Republicans vote.

Unfortunately, the shared view of how this can be done does not make for a pretty picture for people hoping for drastic social change in America.

Joe Biden, hailed by many as the most likely winner over Trump, would mean a return to the status quo for many. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are more progressive, but are concerned about their age and ability to connect with older voters. Meanwhile, for example, the party’s younger stars, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are proving too polarizing for their own good.

There is hope in the background, however, and one that many notice is basing its own left-wing populism on something that could become a quiet force if we enter an existentially uncertain decade: optimism. And it proves a cocktail that an ever larger and more diverse group of followers, including influential celebrities, thinks is irresistible.

Yang’s policies bring him in line with people like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic Party’s progress camp. The central basis of his approach, however, is a concept that both Sanders and Warren, as far as they are on the left, only hesitantly addressed: the universal basic income.

Yang was a proponent of establishing a UBI system in America that would give every adult American an additional monthly income of $ 1,000. And it makes him a quickly popular figure, especially among young voters.

By the end of last year, his Twitter campaign and ability to connect to certain subsections of the online community had already prompted many media to call him “the most popular candidate on the Internet”. In a glowing piece about his rise to the midst of American politics, the New York Times reported that “Mr. Yang has survived more than a dozen candidates, including three senators and two governors. He ranked first among Democrats in the Iowa Youth Straw poll on Tuesday. ”

It also raised a substantial $ 16.5 million in the fourth quarter of last year, and Donald Glover, Atlanta director, has also committed to the campaign as a creative advisor.

Attention LA #YangGang! pic.twitter.com/HH03XRvIWI

– Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 18, 2019

“Donald Glover is one of the most talented and future-oriented artists in the world,” said Yang campaign manager Zach Graumann in a statement. “He sees the same problems we have – we need to rewrite the rules for the economy so that they work for people. We are hopeful and excited that he will continue to work with our campaign to get our message across to more Americans. ”

Unlike his contemporaries in the Democratic Left, however, he also appears to have the ability to connect with the Warren and Sanders election demographics. This is where the approval of comedian Dave Chappelle comes in, who stands as a vote for more centrist-minded black voters who resonate with a candidate associated with Obama like Joe Biden.

“If people listen to me, that’s the way it should be, if they don’t, it should be, but I know I do my civic duty by saying only what I believe in,” said the comedian on Tuesday in Iowa the Des Moines Register. “It’s no irony or punch line, I’m just telling you – this guy has some great ideas, you should check it out.”

“You hear people say things like” Make America Great Again “. How about America feeling better again,” Chappelle told reporters when they talked about Yang. “And I think (Andrew Yang’s) platform processes a lot of the emotional content of what it’s like to be American.”

Will Yang likely make further progress in his search for the Oval Office? Probably not, given his electoral numbers, Yang would have to make a historic, wonderful win in electoral numbers for leaders Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren to receive the Democratic Party nomination. TIME has reported that if he is inevitably staying in the Iowa Caucuses, he will begin to consider who will receive his approval.

As the future leader for his party and the rest of progressive American politics? Given the weight of the voices that are slowly gathering behind him, heaven is really the limit for Yang.

advertisement

advertisement