The scene was Trump National Golf Club in Northern Virginia on a summer day in 2017. The foursome consisted of the illegal golfer, now known as the Commander-in-Cheat, of legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, Senator Bob Corker Tennessee and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy. At one point in the round, Giuliani fired a chip shot towards the green, which turned offline and hit Corker directly in the neck.

“Thank god you didn’t do this to me or you would have had two of these guys in your chest!” Said Trump, pointing to his security detail.

And everyone laughed.

Nobody is sure how much the younger Giuliani earns from a job in the White House, which he often does with his boss. Some reports report $ 90,000 a year. Others anticipate $ 97,000. The confusion may be inevitable because no one knows exactly what else to do with the money. Occasionally referred to as Trump’s special assistant, the frequently used title of a sports liaison officer is said to have given him the responsibility of planning visits to championship clubs with his boss. Since only eleven teams have registered for this award in the past three years, this is hardly the most difficult task.

Of course, Giuliani would not be the only person with a vague job description and dubious qualifications beyond the very distinctive last name that whirls around the Trump administration’s nepotism. However, his particular case is complicated by the fact that his father is also the personal lawyer and long-time friend of the president. For this reason, most people assume that this special sinecure was created in early 2017 to give him a certain responsibility to imitate, a practical salary and his first full-time job at the age of 29, apart from a short internship at an investment bank and a voluntary commitment Trump’s election campaign.

Public eye

Giuliani has been known to the public since 1994, when he stood next to his father as an early seven-year-old and gave his inaugural speech as mayor. As Rudy worked out his plans to clean up the city and transform it into the capital of the world, Andrew pounded it on the podium beside him, blew kisses on the cameras, imitated every movement of his father’s hand, and even called out accidental statements such as: “It should be like that and it will be like that! “

Rudy Giuliani was sworn in as the 107th Mayor of New York City on January 2, 1994. Giuliani is married to his wife Donna and their children Andrew and Caroline. Photo: Mark Peterson / Corbis SABA / Corbis via Getty Images

Seven years later, the child was back in the spotlight playing alongside Tiger Woods, then in the middle of a historic run of 20 wins from 41 starts at the Westchester Country Club’s Buick Classic Pro-Am. On the way to becoming a very respectable 85-year-old, he prevailed for the second time and asked Woods, like any teenager associated with his golf hero, for permission to celebrate his trademark as a fist pump. After high school, Giuliani made the golf team at Duke University the logical next step for a promising player wishing to make it onto the PGA tour.

Here it all started to go wrong. After not affecting the pitch, he was kicked out of the team in 2008 for violating the rules, such as breaking clubs, disregarding a coach, and throwing an apple at a teammate. At one point, five of the other Duke troops wrote a letter asking him not to return. Giuliani responded in a classically Trumpian manner, suing college for hurting his career prospects, claiming that he had been persecuted in a manner comparable to William Golding’s Lord of the Flies.

After two different judges dismissed the case, he spent the rest of his 20 years realizing his sporting dream through smaller league tours and a golf channel reality show. It’s not a shame, but it’s a strange kind of resume for someone who, according to White House sources, represents the public liaison office at Oval Office meetings about the opioid crisis. Since the Trump administration is notorious for calling people with no special knowledge or experience into crucial positions (witness to the failure of newspaper publisher Jared Kushner, who is tasked with solving the Middle East crisis), it has a failed golf professional at the table when it comes to it the most serious public health problem is going to look at the nation total.

Nothing

Sometime last year, the White House chief of staff, John Kelly, revoked the privileges that, for some unknown reason, gave Giuliani unhindered access to the west wing. Kelly soon discovered the limits of his own authority when the coveted blue badge quickly returned to Rudy’s boy. Even now, when Giuliani the Elder has turned into an increasingly awkward trader of conspiracy theories about Ukraine, a chatter that often creates more legal problems for his clients, his son is still considered untouchable within the President’s inner circle.

The search for explanations why this is so inevitably leads to the golf course. While Rick Reilly wrote an excellent book detailing how Trump cheats almost every time he joins a club, his most regular matchmate offers the opposite view.

“I can’t tell you how many times I ended lunch at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey),” said Giuliani junior. “I can’t believe he’s so good. I thought he would shoot 100 and he ended up shooting like 72. “

It should be like this. It will be so.

