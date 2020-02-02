advertisement

It wasn’t long ago that Sofia Kenin’s father drove New York taxis and spoke English so poorly that he didn’t know where to go. These days, Alex Kenin is training a Grand Slam master, although he has almost no tennis knowledge.

Born in Russia, Alex, an understated, gray-haired man with a receding hairline, introduced Sofia to tennis, brought it up to the subject and drove her to achieve the extraordinary – crowned by her victory at the Australian Open on Saturday. Sofia said her “crazy smart” father had no experience with the game, but simply took it up by watching the people around him.

“He saw all the other coaches coaching their players, but he knows everything,” said Sofia after impressing Garbine Muguruza in her first Grand Slam final. “He knows what he’s talking about, he really knows it, and he invents the right plans, the right strategies.”

If Sofia’s performance is noteworthy, she owes a lot to her father, who was always at court during her increasingly impressive run through the Melbourne women’s draw. The child prodigy Coco Gauff, world number 1 Ashleigh Barty and in the final the two-time major winner Muguruza fell victim to Sofia, who pursued her clever father’s strategies.

He joins a long list of tennis fathers who have produced masters, including Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, Mike Agassi (Andre) and Yuri Sharapova (Maria).

But unlike some other fathers whose influence has been disapproved or even negative, Alex and Sofia, 21, stay close and loving. “I really have to thank him. We dreamed of that – a dream came true for us, ”said Sofia. “He told me a lot of positive things. He knows exactly what he’s talking about. Even if I sometimes don’t want to admit it to tell him he’s right. Yes, he works really hard. Just thanks to him. We can share that forever. “

“People overlooked me”

Alex Kenin came to New York from the former Soviet Union in 1987 with his wife Lena and a few hundred dollars in his pocket to search for the “American Dream”.

He drove a taxi at night and attended the English and computer school during the day, a time he describes as “very, very hard”.

“I had to work at night, go to school in the morning. Drive in New York, speak English on the (taxi) radio. I had no idea what they were saying, ”he said.

“But it’s amazing what you do to survive. (Sofia) knows about it and I think it made her hard.”

Alex Kenin (left) and daughter Sofia with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup during a photo shoot on the Yarra River. – AP

Sofia obviously had talent at a young age, but they remained outsiders and it was never easy to make it on the tennis track. “People overlooked me. I wasn’t the biggest kid when I was little. People said, “What are you talking about? It is so small. What you are doing? It’s a joke, “said Sofia.

“We didn’t say the best things about me, but my father was there and he believed in me, didn’t listen. He could easily have said, okay, and I could have done something (different).”

Sofia represented America at the 2014 Youth Olympics, made her Grand Slam debut as a wildcard at the 2015 US Open and climbed into the top 100 in March 2018. Her career really started last year when she won three individual titles and rose to a world ranking of 12. Despite her recent success, no one could predict her victory in Melbourne.

During Saturday’s finale, Alex could hardly watch Sofia end the win, and he filmed the winning speech – which was broadcast live worldwide – on his cell phone. “He was so happy. I was so happy. We shared that together. He said, “What just happened?” Said Sofia. “I’m only on cloud nine.”

“He’s just proud of me. I’m a tough cookie, but I did it.”

