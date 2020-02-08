advertisement

The first meerkat pups at Zoo Miami were taken in the world.

The zoo is no stranger to new life and is home to a variety of baby animals, from koalas to lion babies. However, the arrival of the meerkat puppies is a milestone for the zoo.

It is the first time that meerkats were born and raised at the South Miami-Dade facility, according to Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director.

Eight-year-old Yam Yam gave birth to the two babies on January 18 this year who have no name yet. However, you have only recently opened your eyes. Not only is their gender indefinite, their father is still unknown. Since her mother lives with three other male meerkats, one of them could be the father (mom meerkat, am I right?).

However, Magill added that the three males – Gizmo, Diego and Joe – Diego seem to be the most attached to the puppies. “He spends a lot of time with them. Diego seems to enjoy being with them, keeping them warm and protecting them. Anyone who watches the mob for a long time would think Diego was the mother, ”he told the Miami New Times.

The zoo’s website – where you can see live pictures of the puppies in action at the MeerKam – states that they recently “explored the cave and are gradually moving further into the habitat”.

Hopefully the meerkats won’t have to worry about the rest of their days.

u003c / div> n u003cp> Miraculously, Finley apparently fits all six balls into his mouth without help, leaving people who are both nervous but quite impressed. Finley takes the first four with ease, but for the fifth and sixth balls, he uses his paws to hold them in place when he puts them in his mouth. u003c / p> n u003cp> “> n u003cblockquote class =” instagram-media “data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink =” https://www.instagram.com/p/B7VvbomphzF/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “data-instgrm-version =” 12 “style =” background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0.5), 0 1px 10px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,15), border: 1px, maximum width: 500px, minimum width: 326px, Upholstery: 0, width: 99.375%, width: -webkit-calc (100% – 2px); width: calc (100% – 2px); “> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 16px; “> u003ca href = ” https://www.instagram.com/p/B7VvbomphzF/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “styl e =” Background: #FFFFFF; Row height: 0; Padding: 0 0; Text alignment: middle; Text decoration: none; width: 100%; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “>” u003c / p ” n u003cdiv style =” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Align objects: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 40px; Right margin: 14px; width: 40px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = u003cdiv display: flex; Flex direction: pillar; Flex Grow: 1; Align content: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 14px; Edge-bottom: 6px; width: 100px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex-Grow: 0; Height: 14px; width: 60px; u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003cdiv style = “padding: 19% 0; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;”> “height =” 50px “viewBox =” 0 0 60 60 “version =” 1.1 “xmlns =” ​​https: // www. w3.org/2000/svg “xmlns: xlink =” https: //www.w3.org/1999/xlink “>” u003cg stroke = “none” stroke-width = “1” fill = “none” fill-rule = “evenodd”> “u003cg transform =” translate (-511.000000, -20.000000) “fill =” # 000000 “>” u003cg> “u003cpath d =” M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814.37.852 556.869.37.852 C558.924.37.852 560.59.36.186 560.59.34.131 C560.59.32.076 558, 60.657 C535.114.60.657 530.342.55.887 530.342.50 C530.342.414.39.35.14.314.39.35 .342 C546.887.39.342 551.658.44.114 551.658.50 C551.658.55.887 546.887.60.657 541.657 M5.332 1.33.886.524.886.41.1 524.886.50 C524.886.58.899 532.1.66.113 541.66.113 C549, 96,113 557,115,58,899 557,115,50 C557,115,41,1 549,9,33,886 541,33,886 M565,378,62,101 C565. 244.65.022 564.756.66.606 564.346.67.663 C563.803.69.06 563.154.70.057 562.106.71.106 C561.058.72.155 560.06.72.73 541.74.552 C533.003.74.552 532.056.74.521 528, 73.757 523.338.73.347 C521.94.72.803 520.942.72.155 519.894.71.106 C518.846.70.057 518.197.69.06 517.654.67.663 C517.244.66.66.022.55 C516.479.548 .448.42.003 516.479.41.056 516.623.37.899 C516.755.34.978 517.244.33.391 517.654.32.338 C518.197.30.938 518.846.29.942 519.894.28.894 C520.942.27.846 521.94.27.596.23.345.27.596,73.345.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23,345.27,196,23,345.27,596.73 C532,057.25,479 533.004.25.448 541.25.448 C548.997.25.448 549.943.25.479 553.102.25.623 C556.021.25.756 557.607.26.244 558.662.26.654 C560.027.196 568.662 154.29.942 563.803.30.938.35 33.391 565.244.34.978 565.378.37.899 C565.522.41.056 565.552.42.003 565.552.50 C565.552.57.996 565.522.58.943 565.378.62.101 M 37.631 C570.674.34.438 570.167.32.258 569.4 25.30.349 C568.659.28.377 567.633.26.702 565.965.25.0535 C564.297.23.368 562.623.22.342 560.652.21.575 C558.743.20.834 556.562.20.326 553.743 549.148.20 541.20 C532.853.20 531.831.20.033 528 20.18 C525.438.20.326 523.257.20.834 521.349.21.575 C519.376.22.342 517.703.23.368 516.035.25.0535 C514.368.26.702 513.342.377 512 C511.834.32.258 511.326.34.438 511.181.37.631 C31 511.41.43. 851 511.50 C511.58.147 511.035.59.17 511.181.62.369 C511.326.65.662 511.834.67.743 512.574.69.651 C513.342 C517.703.76.634 519.376.77.658 521.349.78.425 C523.257.79.167 525.438.79.65 52.48.731.65 .831.79.965 532.853.80.001 541.809.001 C549.148.801 550.169.79.665, 79.673 558.743.79.167, 560.652.78.425, C562.623.77.658, 564.297.76.634, 565.965.74.965, C567.68.7.6.77, 256 569.425,69.651, C570.167.67.73, 570.674.562, 570.82.62.66 47 571.50 C571.41.851 570.966.40.831 570.82.37.631 u003c / path u003c / g u003c / g u003c / g u003c / svg u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “pad thing-top: 8px; “>” n u003cdiv style = “color: # 3897f0; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: 550; Line height: 18px; “> Show this post on Instagram u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 12.5% ​​0; “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Edge-bottom: 14px; Align objects: center; “> n u003cdiv> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (0px) translateY (7px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Height: 12.5 pixels; transform: rotate (-45deg) translateX (3px) translateY (1px); Width: 12.5 pixels; Flex Grow: 0; Right margin: 14px; Edge left: 2px; “> u003c / div ” n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (9px) translateY (- 18px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: 8px; “> n u003cdiv style =” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 20px; width: 20px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “width: 0; Height: 0; Top edge: 2px transparent; Edge left: 6px solid # f4f4f4; Edge bottom: 2px transparent; transform: translateX (16px) translateY (-4px ) turn (30deg) u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: auto; “> n u003cdiv style =” width: 0px; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Right margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (16px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 12px; Width: 16px; transform: translateY (-4px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” width: 0; Height: 0; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Left margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (-4px) translateX (8px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = “margin: 8px 0 0 0; padding: 0 4px;”> “u003ca href = “https://www.instagram.com/p/B7VvbomphzF/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style =” color: # 000; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; Row height: 17px; Text decoration: none; Line break: break-word; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> boop” #goldenretriever #retriever #retrieverpuppies #dogsofinstagram #doggo #puppylove # golden #goldenlovers #dogstagram #followme #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenboy #goodboy #Tennis #dogsofayebayicicofcut #cut wintertime #worldrecord #guinessworldrecord #dogsofinsta #goldensofig #goldensofinsta #iggoldens #retriever #retrieverig #retrieversgram #animalsinfluence #like u003c / a> style = “color: # c9c8cd; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14p 17px; Margin bottom: 0; Margin top: 8px; Overflow hidden; Upholstery: 8px 0 7px; Text alignment: middle; Text overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap; “> A post shared by u003ca href = ” becomes https://www.instagram.com/finnyboymolloy/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style = ” color: # c9c8cd; font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; font size: 14px; Apparently Finley was about two years old, when the family discovered their dog's hidden talent. Finley's Cheri Mollay from New York had taken him to a local lake when her daughter Erin discovered him with four tennis balls in his mouth. Speaking to a local publication Democrat and Chronicle, Cheri said: The joy he brings us is one thing but he brings man en joy all over the world. Finley's human sister Erin has contacted Guinness officials to officially recognize him as the new record holder, but the process is long and difficult. width: 100%; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “>” u003c / p ” n u003cdiv style =” display: flex; flex direction: row; align objects: Center; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 40px; Right margin: 14px; width: 40px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = u003cdiv display: flex; Flex direction: pillar; Flex Grow: 1; Align content: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 14px; Edge-bottom: 6px; width: 100px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex-Grow: 0; Height: 14px; width: 60px; u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003cdiv style = “padding: 19% 0; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;”> “height =” 50px “viewBox =” 0 0 60 60 “version =” 1.1 “xmlns =” ​​https: // www. w3.org/2000/svg “xmlns: xlink =” https: //www.w3.org/1999/xlink “>” u003cg stroke = “none” stroke-width = “1” fill = “none” fill-rule = “evenodd”> “u003cg transform =” translate (-511.000000, -20.000000) “fill =” # 000000 “>” u003cg> “u003cpath d =” M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148.36.186 554.814.37.852 556.869.37.852 C558.924.37.852 560.59.36.186 560.59.34.131 C560.59.32.076 558, 60.657 C535.114.60.657 530.342.55.887 530.342.50 C530.342.44.39.35.14.314.34.19.35 .342 C546.887.39.342 551.658.44.114 551.658.50 C551.658.55.887 546.887.60.657 541.657 M5.332 1.33.886.524.886.41.1 524.886.50 C524.886.58.899 532.1.66.113 541.66.113 C549, 96,113 557,115,58,899 557,115,50 C557,115,41,1 549,9,33,886 541,33,886 M565,378,62,101 C565. 244.65.022 564.756.66.606 564.346.67.663 C563.803.69.06 563.154.70.057 562.106.71.106 C561.058.72.155 560.06.72.73 541.74.552 C533.003.74.552 532.056.74.521 528, 73.757 523.338.73.347 C521.94.72.803 520.942.72.155 519.894.71.106 C518.846.70.057 518.197.69.06 517.654.67.663 C517.244.66.66.022.55 C516.479.548 .448.42.003 516.479.41.056 516.623.37.899 C516.755.34.978 517.244.33.391 517.654.32.338 C518.197.30.938 518.846.29.942 519.894.28.894 C520.942.27.846 521.94.27.596.23.345.27.596,73.345.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23,345.27,196,23,345.27,596.73 C532,057.25,479 533.004.25.448 541.25.448 C548.997.25.448 549.943.25.479 553.102.25.623 C556.021.25.756 557.607.26.244 558.662.26.654 C560.027.196 568.662 154.29.942 563.803.30.938.35 33.391 565.244.34.978 565.378.37.899 C565.522.41.056 565.552.42.003 565.552.50 C565.552.57.996 565.522.58.943 565.378.62.101 M 37.631 C570.674.34.438 570.167.32.258 569.4 25.30.349 C568.659.28.377 567.633.26.702 565.965.25.0535 C564.297.23.368 562.623.22.342 560.652.21.575 C558.743.20.834 556.562.20.326 553.743 549.148.20 541.20 C532.853.20 531.831.20.033 528 20.18 C525.438.20.326 523.257.20.834 521.349.21.575 C519.376.22.342 517.703.23.368 516.035.25.0535 C514.368.26.702 513.342.377 512 C511.834.32.258 511.326.34.438 511.181.37.631 C31 511.41.43. 851 511.50 C511.58.147 511.035.59.17 511.181.62.369 C511.326.65.662 511.834.67.743 512.574.69.651 C513.342 C517.703.76.634 519.376.77.658 521.349.78.425 C523.257.79.167 525.438.79.65 52.48.731.65 .831.79.965 532.853.80.001 541.809.001 C549.148.801 550.169.79.665, 79.673 558.743.79.167, 560.652.78.425, C562.623.77.658, 564.297.76.634, 565.965.74.965, C567.68.7.6.77, 256 569.425,69.651, C570.167.67.73, 570.674.562, 570.82.62.66 47 571.50 C571.41.851 570.966.40.831 570.82.37.631 u003c / path u003c / g u003c / g u003c / g u003c / svg u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “pad thing-top: 8px; “>” n u003cdiv style = “color: # 3897f0; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: 550; Line height: 18px; “> Show this post on Instagram u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 12.5% ​​0; “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Edge-bottom: 14px; Align objects: center; “> n u003cdiv> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (0px) translateY (7px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Height: 12.5 pixels; transform: rotate (-45deg) translateX (3px) translateY (1px); Width: 12.5 pixels; Flex Grow: 0; Right margin: 14px; Edge left: 2px; “> u003c / div ” n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (9px) translateY (- 18px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: 8px; “> n u003cdiv style =” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 20px; width: 20px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “width: 0; Height: 0; Top edge: 2px transparent; Edge left: 6px solid # f4f4f4; Edge bottom: 2px transparent; transform: translateX (16px) translateY (-4px ) turn (30deg) u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: auto; “> n u003cdiv style =” width: 0px; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Right margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (16px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 12px; Width: 16px; transform: translateY (-4px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” width: 0; Height: 0; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Left margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (-4px) translateX (8px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = “margin: 8px 0 0 0; padding: 0 4px; “> u003ca href = “https: //www.instagram.com/p/B6YLlHtpFbo/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading ” style = “color: # 000; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; font size: normal; line height: 17px; text decoration: none; word wrap: word wrap; “target =” _ empty “rel =” nofollow “> squirrel search🐿 or pose for sis? Finley even has its own Instagram page with over 32,000 followers. In just a few days after the release of Democrat and Chronicle, the adorable puppy has generated 3,400 followers. One of the posts on Finley's page was: A small excerpt from ONE of my world record videos für and for those, the questions – all documents are submitted and in @guinnessworldrecords hands … fingers crossed for everyone !!! In just a few days after the release of u003cem> Democrat and Chronicle , the adorable puppy has generated 3,400 followers. u003c / em> s article. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> One of the posts on Finley’s page was: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> A small excerpt from ONE of my world record videos für and for those , the questions – all documents are submitted and in @guinnessworldrecords hands … fingers crossed for everyone !!! u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “interactive int eractive-instagram “> n u003cblockquote class = ” instagram-media “data-instgrm-labeled data-instgrm-permalink = ” https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Rk sPnpZAJ /? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = Load “data-instgrm-version =” 12 “style =” Background: #FFF; Margin: 0; Edge radius: 3px; Box shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,5), 0 1px 10px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,15); Border: 1px; maximum width: 500px; Minimum width: 326px; Padding: 0; Width: 99.375%; width: -webkit-calc (100% – 2px); width: calc (100% – 2px); “> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 16px; “> u003ca href = ” https://www.instagram.com/p/B8RksPnpZAJ/?utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style = ” Background: #FFFFFF; Row height: 0; Padding: 0 0; Text alignment: middle; Text decoration: none; width: 100%; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “>” u003c / p ” n u003cdiv style =” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Align objects: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 40px; Right margin: 14px; width: 40px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = u003cdiv display: flex; Flex direction: pillar; Flex Grow: 1; Align content: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 14px; Edge-bottom: 6px; width: 100px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex-Grow: 0; Height: 14px; width: 60px; u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003cdiv style = “padding: 19% 0; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;”> “height =” 50px “viewBox =” 0 0 60 60 “version =” 1.1 “xmlns =” ​​https: // www. w3.org/2000/svg “xmlns: xlink =” https: //www.w3.org/1999/xlink “>” u003cg stroke = “none” stroke-width = “1” fill = “none” fill-rule = “evenodd”> “u003cg transform =” translate (-511.000000, -20.000000) “fill =” # 000000 “>” u003cg> “u003cpath d =” M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148.36.186 554.814.37.852 556.869.37.852 C558.924.37.852 560.59.36.186 560.59.34.131 C560.59.32.076 558, 60.657 C535.114.60.657 530.342.55.887 530.342.50 C530.342.44.39.35.14.314.34.19.35 .342 C546.887.39.342 551.658.44.114 551.658.50 C551.658.55.887 546.887.60.657 541.657 M5.332 1.33.886.524.886.41.1 524.886.50 C524.886.58.899 532.1.66.113 541.66.113 C549, 96,113 557,115,58,899 557,115,50 C557,115,41,1 549,9,33,886 541,33,886 M565,378,62,101 C565. 244.65.022 564.756.66.606 564.346.67.663 C563.803.69.06 563.154.70.057 562.106.71.106 C561.058.72.155 560.06.72.73 541.74.552 C533.003.74.552 532.056.74.521 528, 73.757 523.338.73.347 C521.94.72.803 520.942.72.155 519.894.71.106 C518.846.70.057 518.197.69.06 517.654.67.663 C517.244.66.66.022.55 C516.479.548 .448.42.003 516.479.41.056 516.623.37.899 C516.755.34.978 517.244.33.391 517.654.32.338 C518.197.30.938 518.846.29.942 519.894.28.894 C520.942.27.846 521.94.27.596.23.345.27.596,73.345.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23,345.27,196,23,345.27,596.73 C532,057.25,479 533.004.25.448 541.25.448 C548.997.25.448 549.943.25.479 553.102.25.623 C556.021.25.756 557.607.26.244 558.662.26.654 C560.027.196 568.662 154.29.942 563.803.30.938.35 33.391 565.244.34.978 565.378.37.899 C565.522.41.056 565.552.42.003 565.552.50 C565.552.57.996 565.522.58.943 565.378.62.101 M 37.631 C570.674.34.438 570.167.32.258 569.4 25.30.349 C568.659.28.377 567.633.26.702 565.965.25.0535 C564.297.23.368 562.623.22.342 560.652.21.575 C558.743.20.834 556.562.20.326 553.743 549.148.20 541.20 C532.853.20 531.831.20.033 528 20.18 C525.438.20.326 523.257.20.834 521.349.21.575 C519.376.22.342 517.703.23.368 516.035.25.0535 C514.368.26.702 513.342.377 512 C511.834.32.258 511.326.34.438 511.181.37.631 C31 511.41.43. 851 511.50 C511.58.147 511.035.59.17 511.181.62.369 C511.326.65.662 511.834.67.743 512.574.69.651 C513.342 C517.703.76.634 519.376.77.658 521.349.78.425 C523.257.79.167 525.438.79.65 52.48.731.65 .831.79.965 532.853.80.001 541.809.001 C549.148.801 550.169.79.665, 79.673 558.743.79.167, 560.652.78.425, C562.623.77.658, 564.297.76.634, 565.965.74.965, C567.68.7.6.77, 256 569.425,69.651, C570.167.67.73, 570.674.562, 570.82.62.66 47 571.50 C571.41.851 570.966.40.831 570.82.37.631 u003c / path u003c / g u003c / g u003c / g u003c / svg u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “pad thing-top: 8px; “>” n u003cdiv style = “color: # 3897f0; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: 550; Line height: 18px; “> Show this post on Instagram u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 12.5% ​​0; “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Edge-bottom: 14px; Align objects: center; “> n u003cdiv> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (0px) translateY (7px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Height: 12.5 pixels; transform: rotate (-45deg) translateX (3px) translateY (1px); Width: 12.5 pixels; Flex Grow: 0; Right margin: 14px; Edge left: 2px; “> u003c / div ” n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (9px) translateY (- 18px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: 8px; “> n u003cdiv style =” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 20px; width: 20px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “width: 0; Height: 0; Top edge: 2px transparent; Edge left: 6px solid # f4f4f4; Edge bottom: 2px transparent; transform: translateX (16px) translateY (-4px ) turn (30deg) u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: auto; “> n u003cdiv style =” width: 0px; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Right margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (16px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 12px; Width: 16px; transform: translateY (-4px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” width: 0; Height: 0; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Left margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (-4px) translateX (8px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = “margin: 8px 0 0 0; padding: 0 4px; “> u003ca href = “https: //www.instagram.com/p/B8RksPnpZAJ/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading ” style = “color: # 000; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; font size: normal; line height: 17px; text decoration: none; word break: break-word; “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> A small extract from ONE of my world record videos🥳🥳🥳 and for those who ask – all documents are submitted and in @guinnessworldrecords hands … fingers crossed !!! • • • • • #goldenretriever #retriever #retrieverpuppies #dogsofinstagram #doggo #puppylove #golden #goldenlovers #dogstagram #followme #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenboy #goldenboy #goldenheart #goldenboy # picoftheday #winterzeit #worldrecordgoldofofstaig #worldrecordgoldofstastaworld #record #gogsofinstaworld #recordgoldofstastaworld iggoldens #retriever #retrieverig #retrieversgram #animalsinfluence #like u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003c “Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Row height: 17px; Margin bottom: 0; Margin top : 8px; overflow hidden; padding: 8px 0 7px; text justification: middle; text overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap; Erin and Cheri have the account for their four-legged friend and love to make his pictures visible to everyone. The two were extremely surprised to see so many followers from around the world. Occasionally people leave comments or send messages accusing Finley's owner of forcing him to act for them, but both Erin and Cheri insist that this is something he does on his own. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive diagram “> n u003cblockquote class = “instagram-media ” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink = “https: //www.instagram .com / p / B2yiYZ6JZce /? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = Load “data-instgrm-version =” 12 “style =” Background: #FFF; Margin: 0; Edge radius: 3px; Box shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,5), 0 1px 10px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,15); Border: 1px; maximum width: 500px; Minimum width: 326px; Padding: 0; Width: 99.375%; width: -webkit-calc (100% – 2px); width: calc (100% – 2px); “> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 16px; “> u003ca href = ” https://www.instagram.com/p/B2yiYZ6JZce/?utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style = ” Background: #FFFFFF; Row height: 0; Padding: 0 0; Text alignment: middle; Text decoration: none; width: 100%; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “>” u003c / p ” n u003cdiv style =” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Align objects: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 40px; Right margin: 14px; width: 40px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = u003cdiv display: flex; Flex direction: pillar; Flex Grow: 1; Align content: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 14px; Edge-bottom: 6px; width: 100px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex-Grow: 0; Height: 14px; width: 60px; u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003cdiv style = “padding: 19% 0; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “display: block; Höhe: 50px; Margin: 0 Auto 12px; width: 50px; “>” height = “50px” viewBox = “0 0 60 60” version = “1.1” xmlns = “https: // www. w3.org/2000/svg “xmlns: xlink =” https: //www.w3.org/1999/xlink “>” u003cg stroke = “none” stroke-width = “1” fill = “none” fill-rule = “evenodd”> “u003cg transform =” translate (-511.000000, -20.000000) “fill =” # 000000 “>” u003cg> “u003cpath d =” M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59.36.186 560.59.34.131 C560.59.32.076 558 , 60.657 C535.114.60.657 530.342.55.887 530.342.50 C530.342.44.114 535.114.39.342 541.39.342 C546.887.39.342 551.658.44.114 551.658.50 C551.658.55.887 546.887.60.657 541.657 M5.332 1,33,886,524,886,41,1 524,886,50 C524,886,58,899 532,1,66,113 541,66,113 C549,96,113 557,115,58,899 557,115,50 C557,115,41,1 549,9,33,886 541,33,886 M565,378,62,101 C565. 244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541.74.552 C533.003.74.552 532.056.74.521 528 , 73.757 523.338.73.347 C521.94.72.803 520.942.72.155 519.894.71.106 C518.846.70.057 518.197.69.06 517.654.67.663 C517.244.66.606 516.755.65.022 516.623.62.101 C516.479.548 .448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94.27.196 523.345.546 25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563. 154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82, 37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.74 3,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.1 47 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631″>u003c/path>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/svg>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding-top: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;”> View this post on Instagramu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 12.5% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: auto;”>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cp>u003c/a> u003c/p>nu003cp style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B2yiYZ6JZce/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px; Text decoration: none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>For those who’ve been asking🙂… yes! I currently unofficially have the world record for holding the most tennis balls in my mouth! Currently the record is 5, I can do 6! It’s been a back and forth with uploading evidence (it’s harder than you’d think! Cheri added: He lives the life of a king – we've never forced him to do any of that. Here's hoping Finley gets his well deserved Guinness World Record! If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com It was there he discovered he had alarmingly high blood pressure, u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/health/guy-loses-60lb-so-he-could-donate-kidney-to-twin-brother/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1210px”>u003cimg class=”wp-image-757185 size-full” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-and-Dalton-Ingley-Kidney-Surgery.jpg” alt=”James and Dalton Ingley Kidney Surgery” width=”1200″ height=”630″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-and-Dalton-Ingley-Kidney-Surgery.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-and-Dalton-Ingley-Kidney-Surgery-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-and-Dalton-Ingley-Kidney-Surgery-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-and-Dalton-Ingley-Kidney-Surgery-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-cont ent/uploads/2020/02/James-and-Dalton-Ingley-Kidney-Surgery-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-and-Dalton-Ingley-Kidney-Surgery-667×350.jpg 667w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>James and Dalton Ingley u003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>When James Ingley’s identical twin brother needed a kidney, there was no hesitation: ‘I think I did what everyone else would have done.’ u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>Four years ago, Dalton Ingley headed to an annual work physical required by his employer, a Pennsylvania garbage removal service company. It was there he discovered he had alarmingly high blood pressure, and after a trip to hospital he was diagnosed with stage three kidney failure.u003c/p>nu003cp>Now aged 29, living in Greenville, Dalton is ‘feeling great’ – and he has his brother to thank.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 761px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-757187″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-and-Dalton-Ingley-Kidney-Surgery-2.png” alt=”James and Dalton Ingley Kidney Surgery 2″ width=”751″ height=”960″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-and-Dalton-Ingley-Kidney-Surgery-2.png 751w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-and-Dalton-Ingley-Kidney-Surgery-2-366×468.png 366w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-and-Dalton-Ingley-Kidney-Surgery-2-274×350.png 274w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-and-Dalton-Ingley-Kidney-Sur gery-2-216×276.png 216w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-and-Dalton-Ingley-Kidney-Surgery-2-432×552.png 432w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>James and Dalton Ingley u003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Dalton was battling an inflammation of the kidney’s filters called glomerulonephritis, a leading cause of renal failure.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>He told u003ca href=”https://www.today.com/health/man-loses-60-pounds-donate-kidney-twin-t173249?cid=sm_npd_td_tw_ma” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>u003cem>TODAYu003c/em>u003c/a>: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>They rushed me to the hospital… for stroke-like conditions. They told me: ‘Well it looks like you have a kidney issue.’ I was like: ‘How can I be in kidney failure? I’m not sick.’ At the time it was like a shock. How is this happening to me, a 26-year-old?u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>Dalton’s kidneys appeared to be working fine until April 2017, at which point he began dialysis at home. Later, in January 2018, he became sick with pneumonia and was switched to hemodialysis, with a machine and artificial kidney cleaning his blood. Forced to quit work, doctors told him he’d require a kidney transplant.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 570px”>u003cimg class=”wp-image-757189 size-full” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-Ingley.png” alt=”James Ingley” width=”560″ height=”784″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-Ingley.png 560w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-Ingley-334×468.png 334w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-Ingley-250×350.png 250w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-Ingley-197×276.png 197w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-Ingley-394×552.png 394w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>James and Dalton Ingleyu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>He didn’t even need to particularly broach the topic with James. ‘I don’t think I ever really did ask him to donate. He automatically said yes,’ Dalton said.u003c/p>nu003cp>However, it wouldn’t be so simple. James, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, had to drop 60lb before he could be ‘the perfect match’ and the surgery could take place. ‘My whole life sort of just changed. The fact that I needed to donate a kidney made it so I’ve been able just to change,’ he said.u003c/p>nu003cp>After completely changing his lifestyle – getting more sleep, eating healthier and integrating simple exercise into daily life – the procedure took place in May 2018, and was a complete success, to the point Dalton didn’t even require anti-rejection medication. He’s yet to return to work, but hopes to soon.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 570px”>u003cimg class=”wp-image-757191 size-full” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Dalton-Ingley.png” alt=”Dalton Ingley” width=”560″ height=”747″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Dalton-Ingley.png 560w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Dalton-Ingley-351×468.png 351w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Dalton-Ingley-262×350.png 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Dalton-Ingley-207×276.png 207w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Dalton-Ingley-414×552.png 414w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>James and Dalton Ingleyu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>James said there was never any doubt in going through with the surgery. ‘It’s a chance, an opportunity to do something for your fellow man, person, stranger, neighbor, family member, and I think I did what everyone else would have done. There’s nothing more special and rewarding,’ he added.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href=”mailto:story@unilad.com” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>story@unilad.comu003c/a> u003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-02-08T16:05:39″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-08T16:05:39Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-02-08T16:05:39″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-08T16:05:39Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:757176.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:757176.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:757176.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/James-and-Dalton-Ingley-Kidney-Surgery.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:757176.author”:{“name”:”Cameron Frew”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Cameron-Frew.png “,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:757176.categories.0″:{“name”:”Health”,”slug”:”health”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:757176.categories.1″:{“name”:”Life”,”slug”:”life”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:757146″:{“id”:”757146″,”staticLink”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/viral/single-father-and-baby-daughter-wore-matching-tutus-for-heart-melting-photoshoot/”,”title”:”Single Father And Baby Daughter Wore Matching Tutus For Heart-Melting Photoshoot”,”summary”:”u003cp>A single father dressed up in a tutu to match his baby daughter for an extremely adorable photo shoot – and it’s absolute parenting goals. Casey Fields, from Texas, took part in the photo shoot with his one-year-old daughter Lyla while wearing the pink tutu, despite describing himself as a ‘manly’ man. The heart-warming pictures u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/viral/single-father-and-baby-daughter-wore-matching-tutus-for-heart-melting-photoshoot/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1210px”>u003cimg class=”wp-image-757166 size-full” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/jenn_floyd.jpg” alt=”Single Father And Baby Daughter Wore Matching Tutus For Heart-Melting Photoshoot” width=”1200″ height=”630″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/jenn_floyd.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/jenn_floyd-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/jenn_floyd-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/jenn_floyd-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/jenn_floyd-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/jenn_floyd-66 7×350.jpg 667w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Jenn Floyd Photographyu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>A single father dressed up in a tutu to match his baby daughter for an extremely adorable photo shoot – and it’s absolute parenting goals.u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>Casey Fields, from Texas, took part in the photo shoot with his one-year-old daughter Lyla while wearing the pink tutu, despite describing himself as a ‘manly’ man.u003c/p>nu003cp>The heart-warming pictures have since gone viral online, and Casey is hoping to show that it’s totally OK for a man to put on a tutu and play with his daughter.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 772px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-757164″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/photoshoot-2.png” alt=”Single Father And Baby Daughter Wore Matching Tutus For Heart-Melting Photoshoot” width=”762″ height=”784″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/photoshoot-2.png 762w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/photoshoot-2-455×468.png 455w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/photoshoot-2-340×350.png 340w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/photoshoot-2-268×276.png 268w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/photoshoot-2-537×552.png 537w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Jenn Floyd Photographyu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>The adorable photos were shared on Facebook by the photographer, Jenn Floyd, and the post has now had 20,000 likes and a huge 53,000 shares.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>In the post, Jenn wrote:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Cutest. Session. Ever. I can’t get over how perfect these turned out. Casey Fields showed his most manly side – the side that isn’t afraid to do whatever it takes to make memories with his daughter. Imagine 20 years from now…they will both cherish these!u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-fb-post”>nu003cdiv id=”fb-root”>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cscript async=”1″ defer=”1″ crossorigin=”anonymous” src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v6.0″>u003c/script>u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”fb-post” data-href=”https://www.facebook.com/jennfloydphotography/posts/2579560792275175?__xts__(0)=68.ARBPz7KJA8KCTdVrzT8rlytpjPHXyRCn1sfjRtSd6VLZzldBbtnSbBDJRG1Uodl8OZOk5fZHJReAOc7ixYnN-Re1qameren5EY1DKgAAVXe5n2b5x” data-width=”500″>nu003cblockquote cite=”https://www.facebook.com/jennfloydphotography/posts/2579560792275175″ class=”fb-xfbml-parse-ignore”>nu003cp>Cutest. Session. Ever. I can’t get over how perfect these turned out. Casey Fields showed his most manly side-the side…u003c/p>nu003cp>Posted by u003ca href=”https://www.facebook.com/jennfloydphotography/” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Jenn Floyd Photographyu003c/a> on u003ca href=”https://www.facebook.com/jennfloydphotography/posts/2579560792275175″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Saturday, January 18, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cp>During the shoot, which took place January 18, you see Casey and Lyla performing an array of activities together, such as colouring and Casey painting Lyla’s toenails.u003c/p>nu003cp>Prior to the shoot, Jenn apparently put out a model call on Facebook and a friend of Casey’s tagged him in the post.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 963px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-757161″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot.png” alt=”Single Father And Baby Daughter Wore Matching Tutus For Heart-Melting Photoshoot” width=”953″ height=”572″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot.png 953w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot-702×421.png 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot-524×315.png 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot-414×248.png 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot-828×497.png 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot-583×350.png 583w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Jenn Floyd Photographyu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Speaking to u003ca href=”https://www.insider.com/father-wears-tutu-to-match-baby-daughter-photo-shoot-2020-2?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sf-insider-main#casey-painted-his-daughters-toenails-shared-sugar-cookies-with-her-and-they-spent-time-coloring-together-during- the-shoot-4″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>u003cem>Business Insideru003c/em>u003c/a>, Casey said:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>I was like, what the heck, I’ll do it. I had never met Jenn before until the day of the shoot.u003c/p>nu003cp>I’ve never worn a tutu or done anything like that before – I was definitely willing to do it for Lyla, though.u003c/p>nu003cp>I just put on a tutu and started interacting with Lyla and kind of forgot I was wearing it at all.u003c/p>nu003cp>She is my world, she was just having a blast like normal. I consider myself a ‘manly’ man, but with her I lose all that and just be her dad.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href=”mailto:story@unilad.com” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>story@unilad.comu003c/a>u003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-02-08T15:47:09″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-08T15:47:09Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-02-08T16:49:05″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-08T16:49:05Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:757146.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:757146.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/jenn_floyd.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:757146.author”:{“name”:”Niamh Shackleton”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Niamh-Shackleton.png”,”__typen ame”:”Author”},”Article:757146.categories.0″:{“name”:”Viral”,”slug”:”viral”,”__typename”:”Category”}} .

