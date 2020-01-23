advertisement

Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is here with the jokes. Hip-hop star went online this week to launch low-key flames on viral photo of imprisoned rap artist Tekashi 6ix9ine and his girlfriend Jade.

Key facts: This week, Meek commented on an essential photo of 6ix9ine and Jade with a jab during his announced cooperation with the police.

Key details: This week, Tek’s little mom Sara Molina hit Instagram to applaud Jade for being dragged into the caption for the 6ix9ine prison photo.

Wait, there is more: Recently, an unexpected photo emerged from the former manager of 6ix9ine Shotti surrounded by fellow prisoners.

Before you leave: There are reports that 6ix9ine will need mental health assistance and continue working with the authorities once he is released from prison as part of his plea agreement.

The rapper has been ordered by the court to enroll in an outpatient mental health program once he is free … according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ. In addition, 6ix9ine should continue to cooperate with the United States Attorney’s Office after it has been released from prison for any pending investigations where it may be of assistance. The court recommended that Tekashi be placed in a correctional facility as close as possible to New York – so that his family could easily visit him. (TMZ)

