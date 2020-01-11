advertisement

Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill has way too much free time on his hands these days. The hip-hop artist hit social media this week to share a hilarious meme of himself.

Key facts: Before the weekend, Meek blessed social media with this hilarious photo.

Key details: Recently, Meek contacted Twitter to explain the importance of doing homework before handcuffing a woman.

advertisement

You were here doing n #% of vicious gas what the records say

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 7, 2020

With how many niggas you talked with who I am cool is my first question now … you think maybe it’s like a 5 … I can’t walk in room 4 or 5 niggas with whom I am cool with b4 applauded

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2020

We stopped and we did what we did… ..

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2020

I had to tell my dawg that the birds came the last time we were on a mission…. if it is not your wife or all the children mom it comes last… you took a year to find love and she left with an athlete you lost all the time on the team we were on a mission ‘money my G lol “this temporary shit girlfriend”

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2020

All this because of you I move carefully ……

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2020

Wait, there is more: Meek Milly contacted Twitter over the weekend to explain why taking a break from social media is not a bad thing.

Some people are deeply caught up in social media and don’t even know they’re sick on this 24/7 shit … it’s a fun fantasy world with lots of caps and fake real-life views of people. .. but it is taken more seriously than real reality … you have to check this jaw sometimes

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 6, 2020

Before you leave: Meek recently deactivated his Instagram page and reactivated it on New Years Day.

advertisement