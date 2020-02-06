advertisement

Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill no longer leaves room for speculation. The hip-hop veteran confirmed the recent buzz and hype about giving birth to a baby.

Key facts: This week during a mediatized spat with an ex-boo Nicki Minaj, Meek lets down his current bae is pregnant.

Key details: In mid-January 2020, Meek appeared to be referring to rumors around him expecting a new baby.

She sucks n #% ga soulllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 17, 2020

I love getting upset on social media

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 18, 2020

Stay out of Philly’s business, I wasn’t even talking about this type of dump de

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 18, 2020

She’s been a queen since we’ve been here 😍

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 18, 2020

Wait, there is more: In December 2019, rumors circulated that Meek may have a baby on the way with his longtime friend Milan Red.

See this post on Instagram

# Meekmill’s girlfriend publicly announces her pregnancy, IG deactivated from Meek shortly after (protected by e-mail), who announced her pregnancy during her 7th annual fashion show. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Milan debuted with her growing baby bump in a Milano Di Rouge catsuit as she addressed the crowd on the podium of his show. Once the video started circulating, fans quickly began to speculate that the expectant mother was waiting with her boyfriend, rapper Meek Mill. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Shortly after the announcement, Meek deleted his Instagram account. He then started following Twitter on his #AskMeek segment, where fans ask the rapper various questions ranging from the music to come to his love life. During the question and answer session, Meek hopefully dodged questions about Milan’s pregnancy. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After the announcement, Milan went to Instagram to thank fans, family and customers for their continued support. However, the Philadelphia native gave no confirmation of Meek’s paternity of her child. Instead, she reiterated her desire for privacy during her pregnancy. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “I don’t want to wake up with public statements about my privacy. I want to continue to decide what I want to share on social media and what I don’t want to share. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meek has not commented on the news yet.

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on December 23, 2019 at 10:39 am PST

Before you leave: In the past, Rouge shared their close connection to Meek on their social media pages.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCzHrw4kfXc (/ integrated)

