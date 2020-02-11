advertisement

Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is here with thought provoking messages. The hip-hop star went online this week to question the motivation of millionaires to spend a lot on friends and women rather than their families.

Key facts: This week, Meek Milly contacted Twitter to question the spending habits of the wealthy and the wealthy.

No one keeps it more real than Meek.

A message shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on February 10, 2020 at 8:54 am PST

On a related note: This week, Meek teased fans about creating new music.

In the stand… ..

A message shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on February 10, 2020 at 12:50 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: Last week, Meek and the singer Justin Timberlake teamed up for their new video clip “Believe”.

Before you leave: Recently, Meek gave a glimpse of himself and his pregnant girlfriend hanging out together.

J.P MORGAN SUMMIT learned the experience! In this photo, you a B or M lol

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on February 7, 2020 at 10:09 am PST

