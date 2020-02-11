Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is here with thought provoking messages. The hip-hop star went online this week to question the motivation of millionaires to spend a lot on friends and women rather than their families.
Key facts: This week, Meek Milly contacted Twitter to question the spending habits of the wealthy and the wealthy.
See this post on Instagram
No one keeps it more real than Meek. . (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead #MusicNews # 50Cent #Drake #LilWayne #KodakBlack #CashMoney #Future #YoungThug #NickiMinaj #CardiB #MigKiOFFVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #MeekMill
On a related note: This week, Meek teased fans about creating new music.
See this post on Instagram
In the stand… ..
Wait, there is more: Last week, Meek and the singer Justin Timberlake teamed up for their new video clip “Believe”.
Before you leave: Recently, Meek gave a glimpse of himself and his pregnant girlfriend hanging out together.
See this post on Instagram
J.P MORGAN SUMMIT learned the experience! In this photo, you a B or M lol
The Meek Mill post calls on everyone to spend millions on friends + women instead of real days: “It has to be triple!” Appeared first.