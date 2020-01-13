advertisement

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill and Busta Rhymes are 100% here for the platinum victory lap. Hip-hop pair recognized late rap legend Nipsey HussleThe 2018 LP takes a new step.

Highlights: This weekend, Meek and Busta released their Instagram pages to celebrate Hussle’s legacy.

Congratulations to don @nipseyhussle, you could never die! Dish

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on January 11, 2020 at 8:25 am PST

Well deserved King @nipseyhussle, you are truly beloved.

A post shared by Busta Rhymes (@bustarhymes) on January 11, 2020 at 4:08 p.m. PST

On a related note: Saturday, rap star Rick Ross shared a dope moment alongside Hussle and draped in The Marathon Clothing.

@themarathonclothing

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) on January 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: This week, NBA stars James Harden and JR Smith celebrated Hussle’s 2018 Victory Lap album, platinum certified.

CERTIFIED LEGEND FOREVER !!!! LONG LIVE NH

A post shared by James Harden (@ jharden13) on January 10, 2020 at 6:50 p.m. PST

It’s PLATINUM!

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) January 11, 2020 at 12:33 am PST

Platinum #TMC #LongLiveHussle

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on January 11, 2020 at 12:51 p.m. PST

Before you leave: This week, the buzz grew about Hussle’s album becoming platinum.

American certifications (@RIAA): Nipsey Hussle, Victory Lap Platinum (1000000).

– cartographic data (@chartdata) January 9, 2020

The post Meek Mill + Busta Rhymes is presented for VICTORY LAP Going Platinum by Nipsey Hussle: “You Can’t Never Die!” Appeared first.

