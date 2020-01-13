Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill and Busta Rhymes are 100% here for the platinum victory lap. Hip-hop pair recognized late rap legend Nipsey HussleThe 2018 LP takes a new step.
Highlights: This weekend, Meek and Busta released their Instagram pages to celebrate Hussle’s legacy.
Congratulations to don @nipseyhussle, you could never die! Dish
Well deserved King @nipseyhussle, you are truly beloved.
On a related note: Saturday, rap star Rick Ross shared a dope moment alongside Hussle and draped in The Marathon Clothing.
@themarathonclothing
Wait, there is more: This week, NBA stars James Harden and JR Smith celebrated Hussle’s 2018 Victory Lap album, platinum certified.
CERTIFIED LEGEND FOREVER !!!! LONG LIVE NH
It’s PLATINUM!
Platinum #TMC #LongLiveHussle
Before you leave: This week, the buzz grew about Hussle’s album becoming platinum.
American certifications (@RIAA): Nipsey Hussle, Victory Lap Platinum (1000000).
– cartographic data (@chartdata) January 9, 2020
The post Meek Mill + Busta Rhymes is presented for VICTORY LAP Going Platinum by Nipsey Hussle: “You Can’t Never Die!” Appeared first.