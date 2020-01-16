advertisement

The new year has passed and so many people choose this as the time to make big changes in their health.

Other times, it takes something a little more serious for someone to take charge of their diet and fitness.

Whatever the scenario, there is help and information available at the Munson Medical Center’s Healthy Weight Center.

Jim Teahen has always been an active guy. He is a farmer and it makes him move.

But a fear of health and a bypass was enough to convince him that he needed to make some changes.

“Pushing myself away from the table would probably be the first, and then just more activity, more exercise, trying to eat healthier foods,” he says. . You feel better. You are more active, you tend to be active in doing things. “

Jim received a lot of help and support from the Munson’s Healthy Weight Center team.

Ben Watson is the weight management coordinator who helps countless people like Jim.

“For people who are just starting their New Year’s resolutions, the most important thing we need to look at is just to be consistent,” says Watson. “It will take longer than you think it will take, but you just have to be persistent no matter what goal you are trying to achieve.”

Patience, perseverance and planning.

Another piece of advice from the team: know how your day will go.

Plan your exercise, the healthy choices you will make, and where you can splurge.

Another piece of advice: reduce the added sugars.

The American Heart Association recommends no more than 6 teaspoons per day. This is worth 100 calories.

Jim says he was no stranger to the love of sugar.

“I have changed my diet a lot. Sugar is a terrible enemy to me,” he says.

Try using fruit to add sweetness to oatmeal or yogurt and give up those sugary drinks.

Another tool available to help you: InBody analysis.

“We are able to delve a little deeper into the nuances with the weight,” says Watson. “So we can eliminate the frustration of talking about muscle content, fat content and hydration status. I think a lot of people forget that weight is just a factor or a number. If we are able to separate these elements, we are able to examine the smallest changes, the smallest changes, to eliminate the frustration of many people.

Printing provides valuable information that the person can take with them and use to tailor their program to their goals.

“We have a lot of people who use the InBody for sports performances; follow how they train for a 5 km, 10 km marathon. We have a lot of people just looking for general health. Let’s say you want to lose 5 pounds. Well, most people want to lose 5 pounds of fat, so we can quantify this information to show them, “Am I achieving this goal?” Do I do it effectively? “, Said Watson.

It is certainly one of the tools Jim uses, with his own advice.

“Everything that is provided here is good and useful, but it all comes down to your own determination to do it and stick with it,” says Jim. I have been doing it now for 20 years. I appreciate it, it’s good to go out. I don’t mind exercising, I like that. But you have to come regularly, you have to stick to the program. “

For more information, see the Munson Medical Center’s Healthy Weight Center.

