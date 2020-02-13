Medvedev had his first match at the 2019 US Open in Australia after losing to Stan Wawrinka in the Australian Open five times, but failed to find the same level he produced.

Instead, Medvedev changed only one of the six break points as Posipil lost 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Sixth-generation Roberto Baustista Agut also had a surprise result, with compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta defeating 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4) in the second round.

After a draw with Medvedev and Baustista Agut, Felix Auger-Aliasime may give up hopes of winning his first ATP single after beating Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2.

Although Auger-Aliasime is higher on the list than Dimitrov’s 21st in the world, some might have expected that the greater Bulgarian experience would win.

However, it was the 19-year-old Canadian who oversaw the issues, with great success against Dimitrov’s second serve, who committed 27 unanswered errors as Auger-Aliasime advanced to the quarter-finals.

Daniel Evans will join him in the last eight after the British have not met with a chance to play in the set and beat Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Gail Monfils, David Goffin and Giles Simon all sealed the first round victories, though the last couple did it in an unconvincing manner.

While third-generation Monfils was relieved by Oo Susa 6-3, 6-2, fourth-generation Goffin had to follow in the back to knock out Robin Hayes 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, and Simon escaped in the second. in the blitz game with a 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3 advantage over Mikhail Kukushkin.

Jannik Sinner also skips two. The 18-year-old has turned around after Radu Albot withdrew from a shoulder injury.

