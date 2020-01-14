advertisement

Organizers of the Australian Open, which takes place in Melbourne until February 2, have publicly clashed as several tennis players – including Canadian Genie Bouchard – attempted to end their matches in the blistering heat and confused air quality, with a player knocked down. the middle game from difficulty breathing.

Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic was leading in her match against Stefanie Vogele of Switzerland on Monday in Melbourne Park, but was forced to give up after falling to a coughing condition. Australians Bernard Tomic and Bouchard had to call for sick leave due to smoke inhalation problems.

🎾 Dalila Jakupovic was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open after suffering a cough.

The Aus Open decided to continue their qualifications at Melbourne Park, despite air pollution reaching dangerous levels.

Jakupovic was a determined at the time. pic.twitter.com/Ydp1CTMFEB

– ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) January 14, 2020

“I’m never one to stop playing, but eventually I started to feel good and had to call the coach because it was difficult to breathe and I felt a little annoyed,” Bouchard said.

Bouchard Xiaodi Ju’s opponent was also affected by poor air quality and succumbed to cramps in the third set. She could barely move and was forced to serve occasionally under foot.

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard plays an advantage in her qualifying match against China’s Xiaodi You during the 2020 Australian Open Qualification at Melbourne Park on January 14, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

Bouchard continued the match after treatment and defeated Xiaodi, advancing to the second round of qualifiers, days before the tournament began. However, the other players did not do well at all.

Jakupovic told ABC News that it was unfair for officials to require players to compete on the court under current conditions. “It’s not healthy for us,” she said. “I was surprised, I thought we wouldn’t play today, but we don’t have much choice.”

“I have no asthma and I never had breathing problems. I really like the heat.”

An exhibition match between top tennis player Maria Sharapova and Germany’s Laura Siegemund was also fired early due to excessive heat. Sharapova told ABC News she felt a “small cough coming out” by the end of the game, but assumed it was due to an early illness.

However, she later heard her competition telling the umpire that she was also fighting. “I thought thankfully I’m not the only one,” she said. “I think that was the right call from the officials.”

Most of the other matches were completed without any need for medical help. However, the qualifiers were delayed by an hour Tuesday due to concerns that smoke could affect players’ health.

The players woke up to a meatloaf of pea soup, Melbourne, making the world no. Ukraine’s 5 Elina Svitolina to post a Melbourne “very unhealthy” air graphic, measured by the World Air Quality Index, a global monitor, on Twitter.

Australian Open tournament director and Tennis Australia chief executive Craif Tiley said air quality testing experts as well as those in the medical, environmental, scientific and meteorological fields will continue to be advised on the conditions of the tournament.

“When it is very hot or when it rains, the game will be suspended if the above measures are considered necessary,” he said. He explained that the Women’s Tennis Association and the Association of Tennis Professionals backed decisions on whether to play matches Tuesday morning.

“This is a new experience for all of us in how we manage air quality and therefore we have to rely on those experts who advise us on how to do better,” he added.

An overview of the city skyline surrounded by smoke noise from fires during an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2020.

Michael Dodge /

AAP

Wildfires in Australia are reported to have tricked an area the size of South Korea, killing 28 people and one billion animals. In New South Wales alone, more than 3,000 homes have been destroyed.

Fire smoke has traveled elsewhere in the world, affecting air quality and “significantly darkening the snow of the mountain” in New Zealand, and creating colorful sunsets in South America, according to Nasa.

Smoke has reached the lower stratosphere, about 17.7 kilometers (1,6 miles) above sea level, thanks to the trails caused by the storms created by dry weather in Australia. Scientists expect the smoke to be able to complete “a complete circuit” around the Earth before returning to the country’s skies from the west.

