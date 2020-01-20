advertisement

NANTICOKE, Pa. – In 2017, Dr. Stanley Dudrick received a heroes welcome home in Nanticoke. He was given a street sign with his name and a historic mark with his photo on it to mark 50 years since he invented medical technology that saved millions of lives.

Now that sign is on the block where he grew up. And the historic marker is outside Nanticoke’s town hall, but one day after his death, flowers are now at the foot of it.

“He has set the bar very high,” said Jack Dudrick of Nanticoke laughing. “Actually very high.”

At home, Jack Dudrick shares some of his favorite stories about his cousin. For everyone, Dr. Dudrick the man who created the so-called parenteral diet, a medical technology that allows patients to absorb food without going through their digestive system.

But for Jack, Stanley was the king of the children, the oldest of all cousins.

“For a man who is so famous and famous and who has done such incredible work to save millions of lives, he was a very modest sober person,” he said.

Dr. Dudrick worked all over the world, but still considered Luzerne County home. At the University of Misericordia, he helped launch and became director of the Physician Assistant program.

“Teaching our students, told them what could happen if a young man from Nanticoke or a young man from the valley or a young woman from the valley decides they want to help others,” explains Tom Botzman, president of the University of Misericordia , from. “They are willing time and their talent and their ability to do everything.”

Dr. Dudrick was also a professor of surgery at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton.

“The influence of Dr. Stanley Dudrick on medicine is huge. No one in the last 60 years has revolutionized the care of seriously ill patients or has been responsible for saving so many lives – in the tens of millions – as Dr. Dudrick. The students and faculty of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine were extremely happy to have Dr. Stanley Dudrick as a colleague, teacher, mentor and friend. “

– Steven Scheinman, MD, president and dean of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

The technology that Dr. Dudrick pioneered, is considered one of the four most important developments of modern surgery and he is often regarded as one of the most influential doctors in history.

“A very gentle, kind, considerate, caring person,” Botzman added. “When you meet heroes, he is the kind of superhero I would like to know.”

Dr. Dudrick died the weekend at his New Hampshire home. He was 84 years old.

