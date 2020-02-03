advertisement

DUBAI – Flights transporting patients in need of urgent medical attention began from the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, a move required to build confidence in diplomatic efforts to end the five-year war. year.

Sixteen passengers left on the first flight to Amman in Jordan, which took 18 months of talks to fix, the WHO’s Sanaa representative Altaf Musani said.

“Most patients are women and children suffering from conditions such as aggressive forms of cancer and brain tumors, or who need organ transplants and reconstructive surgeries,” the WHO said on Twitter.

Supervised by the United Nations and the WHO, flights from Sanaa will go to Amman and Cairo in Egypt.

“It is hoped that these flights will enable the opening of regular ‘bridge’ medical flights for sick patients,” the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) aid organization said. “There is no excuse to punish very sick civilians by blocking them from accessing medical treatment.”

Yemen has been in conflict since the Houthis aligned with Iran ousted President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government from Sanaa in late 2014. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 to try to restore Hadi.

Although the Houthis control Sanaa airport, access is limited by the coalition, which controls airspace. The airport has been closed to civilian flights since 2015, and only U.S. planes can land there currently, meaning thousands of people who need to travel overseas for medical care have been unable to leave.

Reopening the airport has been a major goal of U.N.-led peace talks. and a key request of the Houthi administration.

The medical flights were the result of months of talks and the project had received “extraordinary” diplomatic assistance, Yemeni U. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said in a speech to the Security Council last month.

The United Nations has tried to resume political negotiations to end the war. Separately, Riyadh has been holding informal talks with the Houthis since late September on de-escalation.

Griffiths held last-minute talks with Houthi authorities Sunday about the plans, a diplomatic source said, adding that about 60 patients and relatives are expected to leave on flights this week.

Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthis Revolutionary Supreme Committee, said 32,000 people have been registered on medical evacuation lists. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Peter Graff and Ed Osmond)

