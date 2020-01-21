advertisement

Vancouver-based outdoor equipment retailer MEC announced today that it plans to rent out its 112,000-square-foot headquarters on the Great Northern Way, which it built for $ 28 million and moved into in late 2014.

The company has already started searching the market for a new headquarters that is about a third the size and located somewhere in Metro Vancouver, CEO Phil Arrata told Business in Vancouver.

Arrata said the sublease and new headquarters will save the company millions of dollars annually – “far less than $ 10 million, maybe a few million.”

advertisement

The retail company with 22 stores and 2,433 employees, which manufactures approximately 20% of its products, had financial problems and lost $ 11.5 million in fiscal year 2018/19, which ended in February.

Arrata would not speculate on how much money the company would lose in the current financial year, although he indicated that the losses could exceed those of last year. His goal is to move the company to positive cash flow in fiscal 2020-21, he said.

One reason that the current financial year could be worse than the previous year is that MEC sold real estate in financial year 2018/19 and recorded a one-time capital gain. There have been no such transactions this year, he said.

A real estate transaction is in sight, but it’s just a move and not a real estate sale.

MEC plans to move its longstanding flagship store at 130 West Broadway to a newly built store on 101 East 2nd Avenue near Quebec Street. The new store is 38,778 square meters, including 29,794 square meters of retail space, while the old location said the company had 36,761 square meters, including 32,381 square meters of retail space. These numbers do not include parking spaces, bike employee areas, rental bike lockers, or personnel areas.

The new store is expected to open in March or April.

Arrata, who has been in use for six months, has methodically researched every aspect of the business in search of efficiency and developed a strategy to increase sales and profit.

An important initiative is the conversion of more than 950 casual and non-permanent workers into permanent full-time or part-time workers who are entitled to benefits.

This change means that these employees will receive expanded health and dental insurance, tuition support, an RRSP matching plan, and top-ups for maternity and paternity leave.

How does it help the balance sheet to pay for more generous benefits for employees?

For one thing, sales will be lower, said Arrata.

He explained that the turnover for non-permanent workers was in the 80% range, while the turnover for permanent workers was 18% annually.

The termination of the temporary worker system should therefore help to keep workers, reduce training costs and provide more knowledgeable sales people to customers. The result, according to Arrata, should be higher sales and therefore higher profits.

Another of his changes will be the line of MEC branded products that the company manufactures. Arrata believes that MEC makes too many different products. Many of the home-made products don’t sell well, which forces MEC to pull them off or otherwise liquidate them, he said.

“We see more depth than width,” he said. Some products of the MEC brand – such as so-called toaster suits or children’s onesies – sell so well that they are often out of stock. Therefore, resources should be used to increase the production of these items, he said.

Another change is that some stores will also get fewer, but larger, deliveries to reduce labor, cut delivery costs, and reduce the company’s carbon footprint, he said.

“We went back and looked at technology contracts,” he said. “Are we buying the right technology services in the right quantity and at the right price? We may have had services we signed up for or cases where we had too many licenses for the number of users. These.” are some tactical examples of how we went through our cost structure to achieve efficiency gains. “

gkorstrom@biv.com

@ GlenKorstrom

This article originally appeared here.

advertisement