The Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC), which lost nearly $ 11.5 million in fiscal 2018/19, will grant all employees salary increases, the majority of which are up to 6%.

The increases came thanks to a broker who yesterday imposed a first collective agreement between MEC and United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1518. However, the contract included a raise for all workers, not just those who are union members.

“This is not the first time that joining the union has paid off for all MEC employees – not just those belonging to UFCW 1518,” said UFCW 1518 President Kim Novak. “Less than two weeks after the workers at the Vancouver flagship site voted to join the union, MEC announced that all MEC employees across Canada would receive wage increases. That’s power.”

Workers in the MEC business on West Broadway in Vancouver voted for a union in April, while workers in a store in Victoria voted for a union in November.

Nobody at MEC immediately responded to Business Vancouver’s request for comment.

MEC generated sales of $ 462 million in 22 stores in the past fiscal year.

For comparison, MEC had similar sales of $ 455 million in 2017-2017 – a period when fewer businesses were operating – and a profit of $ 11.7 million.

Retail analyst and DIG 360 boss David Gray told BIV last month that it usually takes a year or two for new businesses to find and perform like others in a chain.

