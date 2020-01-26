advertisement

Allianz football league

[Matches 2.0 unless otherwise noted]

Department one

Tyrone vs. Meath, Healy Park – In great times, Meath encountered known resistances. They have played Tyrone three times in the last seven championships and have been very competitive. The Mickey Harte team won the umpteenth McKenna Cup last weekend, but is weakened in the attack without Cathal McShane and Mattie Donnelly. Meath are not busy, but they have a few good young talents. Watch out for Matthew Costello, who is still at school, but MOTM in the O’Byrne Cup wins against Laois. Tyrone should prevail.

Verdict: Tyrone

Galway vs. Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 2:30 am – Pádraic Joyce’s new management has cheered the county up after the Iron Curtain Days in recent years, but Galway still needs to defend, even if his attack is more noticeable. Monaghan lost the McKenna Cup final under new leadership from Séamus McEnaney, but Colin Walshe’s injury was even more troublesome. A year ago, Galway Monaghan froze in a match in Inniskeen before making a cool appearance. However, you may be able to repeat the dose in other ways.

Verdict: Galway

Department two

Westmeath v Clare, TEG Cusack Park – Clare’s survival in this division was such a balancing act that Gary Brennan’s absence poses existential problems for the year. Ascended Westmeath players also miss key players, including Ger Egan, last year’s top performer.

Verdict: Westmeath

Roscommon vs. Laois, Dr. Hyde Park – After two years in Super 8 football, Roscommon should strive to quickly return to the top division. However, Laois is third in a row and Kerry’s Mike Quirke is new at the top. They also lack some opt-out players, which improves the home team’s prospects.

Verdict: Roscommon

Kildare vs. Fermanagh, Newbridge, 2.30 – Fermanagh defeated Kildare last year and ended the game in front of them, but with a suffocatingly defensive game plan. With new managers for both teams, the tactical balance may have shifted. Jack O’Connor wants the home team to get off to a good start and they can provide their promotional credentials.

Verdict: Kildare

Department three

Longford v LouthGlennon Bros Pearse Park – Even though Pádraic Davis lost some heavy hits in the off-season, it looked like he was going to win the O’Byrne Cup, whereas Louth will do well last year.

Verdict: Longford

Tipperary vs. Down, Clonmel – Down accepted this in the summer and must be back on the road and under power. Tipperary also miss big names and can be difficult to break visitors.

Conclusion: down

Department four

Antrim against Wexford, Glenavy – Paul Galvin begins a tough road trip against a team with ambitions to secure promotion after disappointing years.

Verdict: Antrim

London against Sligo, Ruislip – Sligo are going to Ruislip and have suffered nine losses in a row in 2019. London will imagine that and maybe approach it.

Verdict: Sligo

