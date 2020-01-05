advertisement

Meath manager Andy McEntee has said that the new advanced Gaelic rule is unnecessary and the game is only getting closer to Australian rules.

Two Meath players received the top mark at the demolition of the O’Byrne Cup in Laois on Saturday from 4:16 to 1:15, but decided to continue playing both times.

It was a third-round game in Navan, ironically followed by local star and county title winner Conor Nash, which Hawthorn signed in late 2016 and is now established in the AFL.

All Star Tyrone striker Cathal McShane was also closely associated with Down Under and could switch to Dubliner James Madden with the Brisbane Lions.

“I’m not a fan of it,” said McEntee about the advanced grading rule introduced by a special convention in October. “I see more people going to Australia and [it seems] we’re just trying to make things a little bit easier for them. I don’t understand.”

When McEntee was asked if he thought the new rule offered a shop window for AFL scouts to assess potential talent, he shrugged.

“It doesn’t help, I’ll tell you so,” he said. “We now have a brand in our 50s, we have a brand in the middle of the field and we have a brand in their 50s. It is approaching [Aussie Rules] and … I don’t know that many wiser people than I came up with this idea, but I personally don’t understand the meaning. “

Meath’s 10-point win against Laois by Mike Quirke was not counted in the overall competition Westmeath beat mouth 1-13 to 0-11 to reach the last semi-final.

Westmeath will face Offaly next weekend, while Dublin will travel to Longford’s Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Offaly had already qualified, but won three times against three times Wexford With model goals from Cian Johnson and Conor McNamee between 2: 12 and 1: 7, the new Model County Manager Paul Galvin was even more worried.

Dublin’s opponents in the semi-finals Longford were rocked by a late Wicklow Goal that secured a 2-9 to 0-14 win for the Garden County.

Chris O’Brien crashed in Aughrim after a Wicklow attempt failed and scored his first win under Davy Burke.

A late goal brought Jack O’Connor a dramatic win Kildare who foiled Carlow with a dramatic comeback.

The Lilies followed 0: 7 to 0: 4 at halftime and slipped back six points 15 minutes before the end.

They turned to a 1: 6 draw without an answer to secure a win in the second group and only missed the semi-finals due to their defeat against Longford.

It was a dramatic conclusion when Kildare scored 0-10 for the first time on points from Adam Tyrrell, Jimmy Hyland, David Hyland and John Treacy.

Then Chris Byrne scored a goal in the 70th minute, which proved the winning goal in a comeback win from 1:10 to 0: 10.

O’Byrne Cup Round 3

Kildare 1-10 Carlow 0-10

Wicklow 2-9 Longford 0-14

Offaly 2-12 Wexford 1-7

Westmeath 1-13 Louth 0-11

Meath 4-16 Laois 1-15

