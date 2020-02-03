advertisement

An intermediate bull with “meat where it needs to be” was crowned Aberdeen Angus champion at Stirling Bull Sales yesterday.

Judge Jim Ford, who leads the Kersquarter herd near Kelso, awarded the championship to the leader of the intermediate section.

It was McCornick Pathfinder, born in April 2018, by Skaill Dino, of Martin McCornick and his family in Boreland, Newton Stewart. Ford described Pathfinder, the male reserve champion at the Aberdeen Angus National Winter Show last year, as a bull aptly and “meat where it matters.”

He awarded the general reserve championship to the intermediate reserve champion. It was Stouphill Maximus Pride, born in May 2018, by Duncanziemere Jigsaw, of the Allen family in Humbleheugh, Alnwick.

The senior champion was Gretnahouse Black Bomb, by Deveron Leggat, of breeder Gretna Green Alasdair Houston. The reserve was Deveron Endurance, by Deveron Lomaz, from breeders Turriff Hamish and Margaret Sclater.

The junior champion was HW Black Barberesco, by HW Fabulous, of Highland Wagyu, Burnside of Balhaldie, Dunblane. The reserve was Blelack Lord Hugo, of Tonley Jester Eric, of the Massie family at Blelack Farm, Aboyne.

Aberdeen Angus’ champion was Tonley Eyrie, Warrenho Emperor, Neil Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford. The reserve was Duncanziemere Proud Ilena, of Carruthers Grenadier, of A Clark & ​​Sons, Avisyard Farm, Cumnock.

Meanwhile, the champion prize in the Beef Shorthorn section was also awarded to the intermediate winner.

Judge James Playfair Hannay, who leads the Tofts herd near Kelso, described his champion as a bull with “structure, body, balance, locomotion and additional style”.

He was referring to Coxhill Magnum, born in April 2018, by Ballylinney Glenn, of Townsends in Coxhill, Moffat.

The reserve champion was the winner of the junior section – Llwynhywel Masterpiece, born in April 2018, by Lintonpriory Dollar, of MM. Evans & Price, Llwynhywel, Llanilar, Wales.

The senior championship went to Knockenjig Morpheus, by Fearn Jumpstart, from breeders of Sanquhar David and Rosemary Dickie. The reserve was Calla Major, Chapelton Destiny, David Baillie, Calla Farm, Lanark.

The reserve intermediate champion was Rookwith Marvelous, of Castlemount Junior, of the Pages in Rookwith, North Yorkshire. The junior reserve champion was Norworth Merlin, of Chapelton Barolo, of Tracy Severn, Brick Green Farm, Barkisland, West Yorkshire.

The female champion was Uppermill Broadhooks Bang, by Glenisla Jackpot, of Northern Ireland breeder James Porter. The reserve was Castlemount Matrix Matilda, of Elliot Matrix, of D McDowell, Co Down.

