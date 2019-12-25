advertisement

TWO other measles cases were confirmed in the Ipswich region last week, out of a total of 10 in the past month.

Dr. Catherine Quagliotto, a public health doctor at West Moreton Health, is urging people to get measles vaccinations.

“People who are unsure or do not know about their immunity to measles should contact their doctor to see if they have received a full vaccination against two measles,” said Dr. Quagliotto.

“Our employees track anyone who may have been exposed to measles to prevent the disease from spreading further. We ask people to keep up to date with vaccinations if they are exposed to the disease to maximize their chances.” Protection.”

Fortunately, the ninth case did not visit public places during the infection, so efforts focused on protecting households.

The tenth case visited the following places, although it was unwittingly contagious:

• “Splash” YMCA Acacia Ridge Aquatics Center on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 12.30pm to 6pm

• Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department from 8:43 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 to 2:22 p.m. on Sunday, December 22

“People in these areas who are unsure or have concerns about their children’s immunity to measles should contact their doctor to see if they have received full treatment with two measles vaccines,” said Dr. Quagliotto.

Dr. Quagliotto said measles spreads very easily in the air when a person with the infection coughs or sneezes. Therefore, people in these areas should pay special attention to symptoms over the next few weeks.

Since several other measles-infected people have visited public places in the past month, all residents of Ipswich and the surrounding area must be informed of the signs and symptoms of diseases.

The first symptoms of measles are fever, fatigue, runny nose, cough, and painful and red eyes.

“A spotty, red rash follows a few days later, often starting on the face and then spreading across the body,” said Dr. Quagliotto.

“If you are uncomfortable with the symptoms of measles, it is very important that you notify your GP or other health care provider so that staff can take precautions to prevent them from spreading to others.”

Since measles was common before 1966, anyone born before 1966 probably had the disease as a child and is now immune to measles. Dr. Quagliotto said that people who have been adequately vaccinated with two recorded doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (MMR) are also likely to be immune.

“Queensland Health employees will continue to investigate this case and will do everything to prevent further transmission.”

For more information on measles, visit the Queensland Health website or 13 HEALTH

(13 43 25 84) anytime, any day.

Originally published as MEASLES ALERT: Two new cases confirmed in Ipswich

