MANILA, Philippines – The University of the East has not been very successful in the past five years, but it had one of the best stabilizers the UAAP has long seen in its roster.

Kath Arado was one of the best-equipped players in the history of the league, winning the Rookie of the Year in Season 77, Best Libero in Season 81, Best Receiver and Best Digger in Season 80.

With Arado, Mean Mendrez inherits the responsibility to carry the Lady Warriors into better years.

Mendrez was the ninth-best scorer in season 81 with 171 total points and the second-best offensive option from Lady Warriors behind Judith Abil, who graduated in 2019 and had 199.

Mendrez said that she will take on her new role as team leader.

“Last season I was already preparing for this to happen when Ate Kath leaves, and I’m the one who leads the team,” said Mendrez on Thursday at the UE high school in the Philippines.

“It became clear to me then that I shouldn’t be too easy going or childish, because from now on I’ll be the one to lead the team.”

However, becoming a captain is not without challenges, especially at the beginning.

Mendrez admitted to crying over the new responsibility when head coach Karl Dimaculangan’s hard love almost challenged her.

However, Dimaculangan’s words eventually became Mendrez’s source of inspiration when she realized that nagging her mentor was a way for him to project his faith on her.

“At first it was very difficult and it came to a point where I cried at night and thought,” could I still do that? “Mendrez said.” Coach Karl would always ask me what, are you sure you’re ready for it? “

“It was hard to hear at first, but I was beginning to realize that he saw something in me that I could lead.”

