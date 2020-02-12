advertisement

President Museveni said President Moi is a true Pan-African who loves the region and the country (PHOTO / PPU)

NAIROBI – Former Kenyan President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi was a patriot, loved the East African Community and was a accommodating figure, said President Museveni.

The three qualities are what President Museveni emphasized about Me at the state funeral at Nyayo stadium in Nairobi, where several regional leaders and thousands of Kenyans gathered to celebrate the life of the second president of Kenya.

President Moi died last Tuesday at the age of 95. He was president of Kenya from 1978 to 2002, after taking power after the death of founding president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Introducing President Museveni to the audience, President Uhuru Kenyatta described him as “the eldest in the region,” drawing loud cheers and roars from the excited crowd.

President Museveni, who delivered his eulogy in Kiswahili, dotted with English and was severely interrupted by an enthusiastic audience, celebrated Moi and Jomo Kenyatta, saying that they were like doctors who correctly diagnosed Kenyan problems and administered the right medications.

“In Africa, leaders are like doctors. You must properly diagnose your country’s ills lest it remain in perpetual distress, “said President Museveni.

“Kenya has been a peaceful country since independence,” said President Museveni. “For us who have seen the collapse of the state in Uganda, we know the exact value of peace. This means that your leaders, Kenyatta and Me, have made the right diagnosis and prescribed the right medicine. “

He said that the correct diagnosis was evident in the fact that in 1964 Moi, who was the leader of the African Democratic Union of Kenya (KADU), dissolved his party and joined the African National Union of Kenya ( KANU) directed by Kenyatta.

“It was patriotism and this unity allowed Kenya to be stable for all these years,” he added.

President Museveni said the second quality to celebrate about Me was his love for East Africa.

“He loved East Africa and wanted federation. He encouraged us to unite, “said President Museveni. “Not only politically, he was also emotionally attached to East Africa. Several times he asked me to let him come to Tororo and Mbale in eastern Uganda. Once, he asked me to escort him to Arua (northwestern Uganda) to visit the indoor African church, which had a branch there. “

The other virtue of Me, according to President Museveni, was its indulgent and conciliatory nature.

President Yoweri Museveni joined the mourners to pay a final tribute to the former president of Kenya Moi (PHOTO / PPU)

Citing a case in 1987, when President Moi closed the Kenyan border with Uganda, after being “misled by spoilers”, Museveni said the two directors later sat down in Teso, at Kenya, and that the matter has been resolved.

“I have not only heard of his ability to reconcile, I have seen and felt it,” said President Museveni, who prayed that the former leader would rest in peace.

Today’s funeral was the culmination of days of mourning that saw the body of the late chief lay in the Kenyan Parliament for three days and seen by thousands of Kenyans.

Before the procession went to Nyayo stadium today morning, he left the Lee funeral home and made a detour through State House, Nairobi before the hearse, draped in the Kenyan flag, was guided to the stadium, at about five kilometers away.

A combined company of soldiers from the Kenyan infantry, air force and navy marched gracefully alongside the hearse while a group played alongside the procession as it snaked to the stadium.

In the stadium, President Uhuru Kenyatta received the hearse, which was closely followed by members of the Moi family led by his sons Gideon, Raymond and Phillip.

Shortly thereafter, interfaith prayers led by the Inner African Church began, with most celebrants highlighting the former leader’s love for the church.

The service, characterized by popular church hymns like “It’s good with my soul”, “How great you are” and “Forever with the Lord”, saw the preacher base the sermon on the spiritual life of Me.

The family is crying

Raymond Moi, who is the Member of Parliament for Rongai, and Gideon Moi, the Baringo County senator, led the family to celebrate the life of their father, the latter emphasizing the humorous nature, the religious commitment and the state character of his dad.

He amused the mourners when he revealed his father’s love for beef even when doctors advised him not to eat it, telling his son once that he could eat meat because no doctor was watching .

Gideon singled out Presidents Museveni and Salva Kiir for special recognition, saying they had found time to visit his sick father in the hospital, adding that President Museveni had been in constant contact with the family, investigating the health of the former president.

Leaders speak

President Kenyatta, who led the grieving Kenyan leaders, told of Moi’s political life, from an orphaned boy at age four to a leader at the head of the country for 24 years.

He highlighted Moi’s contribution to Kenya’s stability, regional peace and integration and congratulated him for overseeing the country’s transition to a multi-party political dispensation which saw his political party KANU lose power for the benefit of the NARC opposition coalition led by Mwai Kibaki in 2002.

For Kenyatta, who was the KANU candidate in 2002 led by Moi, he also mourned the death of a mentor and a father figure.

Frankish Kenyan politician Raila Odinga, who was a political detainee under Me, said he had made peace with the former president and said the country had lost an imposing political figure.

Vice President William Ruto, who was fed politically by Moi, said that most of contemporary Kenyan politicians were students of the “professor of politics” and the products of his mantra Nyayo, “peace, love and unity”.

Other leaders present who praised Moi were Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Djiboutian leader Ismail Omar, Salva Kiir of South Sudan, and former Tanzanian leaders Jakaya Kikwete and Benjamin Mkapa – the latter reading the message of condolence from president John Pombe Magufuli.

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde and Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, were also present.

President Moi will be buried tomorrow (Wednesday) in his large Kabarak house in Nakuru, in accordance with his wishes.

