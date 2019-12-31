advertisement

Jordan McRae scored 29 points and Garrison Mathews added 28 points to help the host Washington Wizards calm the Miami Heat to a 123-105 win Monday night.

Ian Mahinmi added a career-high 25 points – including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers – for the Wizards.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points, and Bam Adebayo added 14 points and a solid rebound in the game 14 rebounds. The loss snapped Miami’s five-game winning streak, which was the longest active streak in the league that entered Monday.

The Wizards, who entered the game losing nine of the 11 games, took control in the second quarter when Mathews had 20 points.

Washington overcomes the missing seven injured players, including two-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal (sharp knee injured), who leads the team in scoring (27.8 points) and assists (6.7). Beal had played 194 games in a row before losing the past two contests.

The Wizards also played without five-time All-Star point guard John Wall (foot), their 3-point ball David Davis Bertans (quad), starting center Thomas Bryant (foot), first-round rookie Rui Hachimura (groin), shooting guard CJ Miles (wrist) and center Moritz Wagner (ankle).

The Heat were pointless ahead of Justise Winslow, who has played only 10 games this season due to back and other illnesses.

Duncan Robinson’s two points helped Miami slip to an 8-0 lead. The Heat rose 12 points before settling on a 39-29 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Heat fired a solid percentage at 65 percent, including 7 of 11 (63.6 percent) from behind the arc.

The Wizards then had a great second quarter, taking a 71-63 lead at half time. Washington shot 61.9 in the first half, including 9 of 16 on 3-pointers. Washington had three big first-half goals thanks to Mathews (22), McRae (20) and Mahinmi (19).

Washington increased its lead to 18 points with 4:23 left in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Thomas. Miami responded with a 12-0 goal, slashing its deficit to 90-81 by entering the fourth quarter.

The Wizards then played a solid fourth quarter, keeping away the heat.

