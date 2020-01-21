advertisement

Senior cabinet member Bridget McKenzie has reportedly awarded nearly $ 36,000 to a rifle club without declaring that she is a member.

The Auditor General noted that the former sports secretary gave most of the $ 100 million sports grants to seating groups that the coalition sought in the last election.

The Nationals’ vice-president approved the stroke of luck for her sniper club in a regional electorate in Victoria, which was then held by independent MP Cathy McGowan, nine newspapers reported on Wednesday.

The Auditor General noted that 73 percent of Senator McKenzie’s approved projects were not recommended by Sport Australia.

Senator McKenzie granted the Wangaratta Clay Target Club $ 35,980 from the Community Sports Infrastructure Grant on February 25, last year, less than three months before Scott Morrison’s sad election victory.

She made the announcement along with candidate Mark Byatt, who denied the seat, which was eventually won by independent MP Helen Haines.

Senator McKenzie did not announce that she was a member of the club when her senator’s register of interests was last updated on November 21.

Senator McKenzie has refused to apologize, while Morrison and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack support the minister under fire.

Former Minister of Labor Sports Ros Kelly left the ministry and then parliament in 1995 after a similar scandal.

Originally published as McKenzie Shooting Club, he received a sports scholarship

