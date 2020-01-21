advertisement

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor is not just after the legendary Manny Pacquiao.

The Notorious, which made a thrilling comeback on Sunday in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena at the UFC Octagon, felt fully charged and wept that he was ready to face anyone.

“Each of them,” howled McGregor.

At the top of the list were Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Senator Pacquiao if the Irish want to box again after a great return to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

McGregor was smashed by Mayweather in his letter,

unsuccessful trip to boxing in 2017.

Sean Gibbons, President of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, said: “The Senator against McGregor is more interesting because there are a lot of unknowns involved in the fight. The senator looks very fresh. “

McGregor said, “I think I would have hit him. I did a good job of beating Mayweather. I would have beaten him more than Manny. What a fight that would be. He’s a little south paw. I need the weight and that kind of thing find out. “

Pacquiao McGregor wished all the best for the recording and told him to do his best on his MMA comeback.

McGregor faded, became wild and lost after the Mayweather fight. He suspected the law was involved in several bar fights.

It was practically written off.

However, the Sunday fight showed its charm and strength. An estimated 16,000 fans were present at T-Mobile. McGregor is said to have a total of 34 million followers on social media.

For his recycling, McGregor said he had trained very seriously and disposed of his favorite whiskey bottle.

McGregor looked violent and striking on Sunday when he defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds.

Another look at the short match would show that it was nothing but a nasty mismatch.

Cerrone did nothing to accept his 17th loss. He was not a cowboy, but a cold scarecrow. He remained stiff and frozen when McGregor opened his shoulders sharply, followed by a kick in the head before trampling on the floor.

Of course, it is not clear how to start a Pacquiao-McGregor.

It’s only clear that McGregor rarely fights Pacquiao.

“One of my inspirations is wearing a world boxing title,” McGregor said. “It would be a phenomenal feather in the cap and something I will achieve.”

Senator Manny Pacquiao, a boxing world champion from eight divisions, is the welterweight king of the WBA. INQ

