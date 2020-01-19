advertisement

“Etch my name back in history”. That was the message from Conor McGregor after returning with a devastating TKO in the first round against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor’s breathtaking 15-month absence ended in 40 seconds to stop Cerrone in Las Vegas on Saturday. Irish star McGregor (22-4) hadn’t fought in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

REPORT | McGregor done in 40 seconds, Cerrone defeated in UFC 246

Former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor, however, had no welterweight problems against veteran Cerrone when he brutally defeated the American.

“I like this division (welterweight),” said McGregor in his post-fight interview. “I feel really good.

“But I got out of here unscathed. I’m in shape. We have to work to get back to where I was.”

When asked about the potential next opponent with Jorge Masvidal in the crowd, McGregor said, “Any of these fools can do it.

“All of them. Everyone. It doesn’t matter.”

After McGregor (36-14) hit his shoulder, he gave him a devastating kick in the head before a series of punches caused the referee to stop the welterweight fight and the main event.

“I had never seen anything like it,” said Cerrone. “He hurt my nose, it started bleeding, and he stepped back and kicked me on the head. Oh, man. Did that happen so quickly?”

