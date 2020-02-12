advertisement

McGowan says she is disgusted with Portman’s Oscar dress, which contained the names of many filmmakers that the Academy has recognized as the best director this year.

Natalie Portman was named “viral” at the 92nd Academy Awards for wearing a bespoke Dior dress that included the names of several filmmakers who were cracked in this year’s “Best Director” category. The Oscar nominations in 2020 ensured that filmmakers were banned from the best director. Names on the cape of Portman’s dress included Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”) and Celine Sciamma (” Portrait of a Burning Woman “). The dress was the second time that Portman had launched an awards ceremony that overlooked female directors. While Portman presented the “Best Director” category at the 2018 Golden Globes, he shaded the HFPA with the words: “Here are all male nominees.”

While some have praised Portman for having hosted the Oscar with Oscars fashion, others have criticized Oscar winner “Black Swan” for not working with filmmakers. Actress and activist Rose McGowan posted a statement on Facebook (embedded below) saying that she was disgusted with Portman’s Oscars dress.

advertisement

connected

connected

“(This is the) kind of protest that has received rave reviews from the mainstream media for their bravery. Brave? No, far from it, ”McGowan writes. “More like an actress who plays the role of a person who cares. Like so many of them. I find Portman’s kind of activism profoundly offensive to those of us who actually do the job. I don’t write this out of bitterness, but out of disgust. I just want her and other actresses to walk the path. “

McGowan continues: “Natalie, you have worked with two directors in your long career – one of them was you. You have a production company that hired exactly one director – you … I highlight you because you are the latest in a long line of actresses who play the role of a woman who cares for other women. Actresses who supposedly stand for women, but in reality don’t do much. Of course, women around the world will continue to buy the perfumes you advertise, the films you make, and believe that they care who you are. But who are you?”

McGowan later referred to Portman as “cheating” because he did not work with directors, but instead stood up for them when it was appropriate for their image. “There is no law that says you have to hire women, work with women, or support women,” McGowan writes. “In any case, you do. But I say stop pretending you’re a kind of champion for something other than yourself. “

Read McGowan’s detailed explanation of Portman’s Oscars dresses in the post below.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement