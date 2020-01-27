advertisement

The school in West Dublin, attended by Conor and Darragh McGinley, who were found dead at their Newcastle home with their sister Carla on Friday, has described them as “wonderful boys”.

Scoil Chrónáin, a Rathcoole girl, said the sudden death of Conchúr and Darragh Mac Fhionnghaile and their sister Carla “deeply grieved” him.

“It is a tragedy for our community. Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers go to the McGinley and Morley families and all their friends, ”the school said in a statement.

Conor (9) was in third grade and Darragh (7) was in school first grade. Carla (3) attended a local preschool.

“They were both wonderful boys and it was a pleasure to have them in our school. They will be very missed by everyone they knew, ”said the school. “Support offers are numerous and very much appreciated.”

The school has implemented a critical incident response plan to respond to the death of the three children found in their home on Newcastle’s Parson’s Court estate.

Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Services attended the school over the weekend and will continue to provide support and advice in the coming days.

The school said it would remain open and asked the media to respect the school’s privacy and the needs of the McGinley and Morley families at this time.

disorientated

The children were found dead on Friday. Emergency services were called to the house after a taxi driver noticed the confused mother of the children, Deirdre Morley, and took her home. At that point, she collapsed.

A note was found in the house warning people not to go upstairs but to call 999 instead.

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley, manager of a catering and facility management company in southern Dublin, returned home from work at about the same time.

Lake Garda said that the ambulance staff and responsive Lake Garda discovered the bodies of the three children in the house, two above and one below.

It is believed that the children were either sedated or poisoned and then suffocated. Gardaí awaits the results of toxicological tests that were carried out on the children.

Ms. Morley, over 40 years old, was taken to Tallaght Hospital, where she was given medical care. She worked as a nurse, but has been on stress-related vacation for the past few months.

Mr. McGinley published a photo of himself with his three children over the weekend and asked that it be used for any coverage of the case. After the tragedy that hit his family, he was supported by his family and friends over the weekend. Lake Garda appointed a family liaison officer for him and his extended family.

A condolence book was opened in the local church for the McGinley children, and flowers were left in the house over the weekend.

