It started as a part-time job to earn money for a college canoe vacation, but now Dean Chapman owns four of the UK’s largest and busiest franchises.

The 49-year-old decided to leave the university to serve burgers at McDonald’s in Leicester for £ 7 an hour.

But he worked his way up and now runs four successful stores in Birmingham with sales of over £ 13 million ($ 25 million).

Mr. Chapman’s parents, his father was a painter and his mother machinist, were not very enthusiastic about the idea, but he quickly showed that there is a future with the famous golden arches.

Mr. Chapman first wanted to study electrical engineering and would be the first in his family to have attended university.

media_camera McDonald’s on Bristol Road in Birmingham is owned by Mr. Chapman. Image: Google Maps.

However, he got a part-time job at McDonalds to pay for a vacation, but returned from his trip, according to Birmingham Live, to take up a full-time job in the pub.

“I remember sitting in class in college and raising my hand to apologize for going to the bathroom, and I was told I shouldn’t have taken a break,” he said.

This was the last time Mr. Chapman was in college before devoting himself to McDonalds full time.

The father of three changed from crew member to his own restaurant at the age of 21, before becoming area manager in Leicester at the age of 27.

“As I went through the ranks, I got a lot of training and business qualifications at Hamburg University – an office in Sutton Coldfield,” he said.

Mr. Chapman eventually worked his way up to the head of franchising UK in 2010, where he helped franchise owners run and manage their restaurant more effectively.

However, he resigned in 2015 because moving up the career ladder moved away from what he loved – interacting with employees.

media_cameraMr Chapman said working at Macca got him out of his sleeve. Picture: Greg Baker / AFP

FRANCHISE OWNER

So he quit to become his own franchisee and started with two in Birmingham at Stephenson Place and Dale End.

Birmingham is the UK’s second largest city and roughly the size of Adelaide.

It is not that easy to become a franchisee because potential owners have to spend £ 100,000 ($ 193,255) and have to be approved for the application program, Chapman said.

“There is an extensive application process. This is followed by a nine-month familiarization period, ”he said.

The process is similar in Australia, but requires $ A1.2 million and an unpaid training program of at least 12 months.

Successful applicants in Australia must commit to 20 years and open a regional location across Australia after completing their training.

media_camera It’s not that easy to build a good Big Mac.

All McDonalds in Birmingham are owned by franchisees, but Mr. Chapman said the franchisee model was not the popular model initially.

“It wasn’t the British model back then. Around 85 percent of McDonald’s restaurants in the UK are now franchises. It has grown enormously, ”he said.

According to public accounts published for the year 2018, Mr. Chapman has annual sales of £ 13.6 million ($ 26 million).

He puts his success on hard work and a bit of luck.

“If you put your heart and soul into work, the chances are there.”

Mr. Chapman said that anyone can get up and that was the most rewarding part when dealing with McDonalds.

“I think it would be frustrating to work in a place where there is no room for progress – at McDonald’s, there is absolutely the possibility if you want it,” he said.

Originally published as Macca’s burger pinball to a millionaire

