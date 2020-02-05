advertisement

Until the last minutes of the last debate between the party leaders, there had been no decisive moment that could change the dynamics of the election campaign.

Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin, and Mary Lou McDonald exchanged beatings and insults, but there was nothing to be remembered or held out until the last days of the 2020 election.

advertisement

Then, almost 90 minutes later, presenter Miriam O’Callaghan raised the murder of Paul Quinn, the 21-year-old from Cullyhanna, Co Armagh, who was brutally killed on October 20, 2007.

Paul’s mother Breege has recently commented on Conor Murphy, Sinn Féin’s finance minister in Stormont, and one of the organization’s leaders.

“He came out publicly and called Paul a criminal on national television,” said Ms. Quinn of Murphy this week.

This was communicated to McDonald in an interview with RTÉ’s Bryan Dobson on Monday, and she replied that she did not think any of her key lieutenants had made such comments.

Prime Time had found the exact quote and read McDonald aloud.

Murphy said in 2007: “Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and crime. I think everyone accepts that. “

O’Callaghan read this to McDonald, who replied that she remembered that “Conor wasn’t quite as straightforward on this matter.” She was visibly shaken and added: “These things shouldn’t have been said.”

It was a big moment when Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael tried to stop Sinn Féin’s dynamic.

In the last few minutes, the perhaps confused Sinn Féin leader was no longer interested in her party’s climate policy. “Massive means ambitious and substantial,” she said when she pressed for details.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald during the final television debate at the RTE studios in Donnybrook, Dublin. Photo: EPA / Niall Carson

She had previously dealt with the question of whether she supports the Special Criminal Court: deal with it, but do not really answer it.

“I support the courts,” she said, reiterating her view that the special criminal court needed to be reviewed. “I think we need special powers.”

The Dublin Central TD was a late candidate for what was originally intended to be a head-to-head duel between Martin and Varadkar, and RTÉ changed its position due to Sinn Féin’s up-and-coming polls.

It was well moderated by O’Callaghan and David McCullagh, who gave the leaders of the three parties time and space to answer questions and outline their positions.

McDonald was strong on some points, such as her party’s position on a property tax, and weaker on others, such as her attempts to explain how Sinn Féin will build 100,000 new homes.

But she also did well on other housing issues, clearly stating why her party thought it would be a good idea to stop renting, and sewing Varadkar and Martin together again.

“These two men have been in government for four years,” she said.

This week’s Irish Times / Ipsos MRBI opinion poll supported Sinn Féin with 25 percent, followed by Fianna Fáil with 23 percent and Fine Gael with 20 percent.

Varadkar, who might have been aware that he was starting from scratch, opened his debate performance by attacking both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, but a rash delivery ruined his nerves.

As the debate progressed, he improved and tried to express Fine Gael’s argument that “any change is not for the better” through Brexit and the election of Donald Trump.

He was also successful in asking McDonald about rates of homelessness, health outcomes, and other issues in Northern Ireland, which caused her to fall behind and accuse London and the Tories.

Martin was the butt of probably the two best lines of the night, but he did a good job

As in previous debates, Varadkar tried to bring home his message that only Fine Gael can be trusted with the economy. He also tried to summon Brexit, perhaps knowing that this was not an issue throughout the campaign. In terms of health, another important point was when he admitted that no one really knows exactly when waiting lists will be deleted and his party has wrongly made promises on this front.

Martin was the butt of probably the two best lines of the night – one of Varadkar’s statements to put him back in power would be to bring John Delaney back to head the FAI, and the other from McDonald, who asked if he was going to “Mansplain” group would go tax for them – but he put a competent and safe performance.

He spoke with empathy about the housing issue and, like his party, claimed that Fine Gael was leaving too much to the market to find out how the crisis has worsened in recent years.

He also acted as someone who was confident when the campaign ended and landed a blow to Varadkar by reminding the Taoiseach that he once said adding more beds to the health system would put pressure on staff reduce and reduce productivity.

Martin’s attacks on Sinn Féin, which “conjured up the numbers” in his manifesto, also wavered, and his appearance was calmer and more deliberate than in previous debates. He also turned weakness – a confusing policy to freeze rents – into strength by not saying that he would make unrealizable promises before entering the government.

Both he and Varadkar were consistently equal, although Varadkar was probably a step ahead by the end of the night.

Martin stumbled upon his party’s experiences in the EU and quoted himself, Éamon Ó Cuív and Brendan Smith. Varadkar was the strongest in the overall standings, but spent much of the night without landing the decisive blow he needed.

But the moment McDonald was told exactly what Conor Murphy said about Paul Quinn will be remembered. Whether it stops Sinn Fein’s momentum and changes the course of the campaign is another question.

advertisement