If you ever thought you had a chance to win big at the McDonald’s Monopoly Million Dollar Contest, you wasted a lot of time eating chips. The new McMillion $ documentary series coming to HBO reveals the 12-year-old gangster scam that fixed the game.

“McMillion $” is a six-part documentary series premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and on February 3rd on HBO. She investigates the $ 24 million scam that corrupted the McDonald’s Monopoly game between 1989 and 2001, in which there were “almost no legitimate million dollar winners” in the competition.

The FBI got involved and found that a gangster named “Uncle Jerry” would steal prize tickets for prizes and sell them to undeserved winners. This resulted in an operation that was as tasty as a Big Mac, where ex-impostors, mafia gangsters, and of course Ronald McDonald were doing dirty business.

“Someone offers you a million dollars, you will take it … if you don’t have to kill someone, you might not take it,” says a man with a laugh. “This thing has destroyed so many lives,” says another.

James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte wrote and directed “McMillion $” and produced the Doc series together with Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips.

The whole scam was first exposed in a 2018 article in the Daily Beast that explained how Jerome Jacobson and a network of gangsters managed to fix the game over the course of 12 years until the FBI caught them. Ben Affleck and 20th Century Fox even grabbed the rights to the story in 2018, and Affleck was keen to make the film a star for Matt Damon.

Check out the trailer for the above documentary series.

From Monopoly to Catan, 8 Board Games That Can End Friendships (Photos)

This week, the R-rated comedy “Game Night” comes out and follows a group of friends who meet on regular game nights, only for a certain evening, to become bloody and carefree. We didn’t notice that it was a documentary. Just kidding, because there are countless games that are sure to be fun, but will surely eventually lead to you spoiling it for your friends and family. New Line Cinema

monopoly We start with the old standby, because how does the Parker brothers sleep at night, as Chief Wiggum put it? One reason that Monopoly strains friendships so much is that it’s a tough test. You can walk around the board for hours and try to finish everything. My family used to sing “mortgage, mortgage” whenever someone ended up in a hotel in Marvin Gardens. And if you’ve ever played an eight player game, it always ends quickly and painfully for that one person who has to go last. And I dare you to try Riskopoly, a fan-developed combination of risk and monopoly that is as long and ridiculous as it sounds. Getty Images

Catan settlers Catan is the perfect game for people who want the hyperfocused intensity of a strategy video game like “Civilization” but combined with the angry scream matches from Monopoly. Just try to be the type whose numbers are never rolled and whose friends choose to steal your resources and never trade with you. I brought my sister to the brink of tears because we couldn’t decide whether to build a settlement between two other streets. Or how about this classy move? Ask for a specific resource to get an idea of ​​the space. Then put down a Monopoly development card and steal everything. Matěj Baťha

Blokus “Blokus” has become a verb in our household, like in “You beat me up!” In this game you have 20 odd elongated, tiled shapes that you have to place on the board so that each figure touches a corner, but not next to each other. But the strategy is in the name, and the way to victory is to fool your neighbors by laying down your thick, T-shaped piece so that your opponents are all penned up and you have the least amount of real estate in the least efficiently possible. JIP Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

diplomacy Do you think risk is bad? Diplomacy, another game of global domination, actually encourages you to form alliances with other players and stab your friends in the back. You start with one-on-one conversations with the other players to forge alliances and develop strategies. You write your plan of attack on a piece of paper and then each action is carried out at the same time. Thanks to diplomacy, you can suddenly watch your friends look you in the eye and make fun of you without risk being accidentally rolled to comfort you. Tom Hilton / Flickr

Scattergories Some games are annoying because you have to be kidding someone else, and some games are life-threatening because (1) there is an anxious timer, (2) loud buzzing sounds, and (3) lots of arguments and screams about things that have no answer. Scattergories has the Trifecta. I dare to look for a timer / buzzer that makes a penetrating, loud rattle when time gets more annoying than this. After that, you can argue about whether “steak” should be considered an “S” food that you eat for breakfast. Sideways Sarah / Flickr

Munchkin Munchkin is a simple little card game that plays according to nonsensical rules and satirizes the draconian nature of dungeons and dragons and other role-playing games. But if you’re like many people who are attracted to table games and like structured rules and strategies, your friends who don’t take themselves too seriously and who seem to dominate you seemingly arbitrarily push you to the wall. Bobbyfinger Creative Commons attribution share alike 3.0

Scrabble “Words With Friends” ruined this game, although it was pretty brutal at first. After the appearance of this app, it became very clear that winning a Scrabble game has nothing to do with vocabulary, but with how well you can sort nonsense out of two letters like “QI” into triple letter scores. The difference between “Words with Friends” and Scrabble is that you now have to sit in front of your friend who is taking the excruciatingly sweet time trying to pull these Shenanigans. thebarrowboy Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

The resistance, werewolf, mafia and secret Hitler I summarize all of this because there is now a whole board game genre that deals with a group of players who don’t know anything and another group of people whose job is to lie to everyone else. These games are designed to make you suspicious of your friends, accuse each other and secretly conspire against everyone else. And they have the courage to call these board games! Alexnevzorov / Wikipedia

Previous slide

Next slide

In honor of the opening of Game Night this weekend, these games can be fun, but proceed with caution

This week, the R-rated comedy “Game Night” comes out and follows a group of friends who meet on regular game nights, only for a certain evening, to become bloody and carefree. We didn’t notice that it was a documentary.

Just kidding, because there are countless games that are sure to be fun, but will surely eventually lead to you spoiling it for your friends and family.

