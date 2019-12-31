advertisement

A policeman was staggered after buying coffee at his local McDonalds, only to find out that his order also came with a hideous message.

The officer visited a drive through Junction City, Kansas on his way to work on Saturday when he received the insult note.

A photo with the coffee cup and the insulting text “F *** ing Pig” was shared on Facebook by Herington police chief Brian Hornaday, where it has been shared more than 4,500 times since then.

“He paid for it,” he added a title to the post, adding, “This is probably someone’s act and not a representation of the company.”

media_cameraThe policeman was visiting a McDonalds passage when he got the bad news with his coffee to go. Image: iStock

When the incident was brought to the attention of the fast food giant, the policeman was offered a free lunch.

However, this was quickly rejected as the chief of police said a free meal would not make up for the offense caused by the note.

“No thanks. A Big Mac and big fries don’t make up for it,” wrote Chef Hornaday.

“The US veteran who continues to serve deserves much more.

“Not only is it bad for McDonalds, it’s also a black eye for Junction City.”

media_camera It is alleged that a McDonalds employee scribbled this handwritten message on a receipt for a takeaway coffee ordered by a police officer. Image: Facebook

McDonalds employees in Junction City informed local outlets that an internal investigation was ongoing.

The Junction City police department said in a Facebook post that the incident was not representative of the majority of residents’ opinion of cops.

“We want this officer to know that this is not representative of the majority of Junction City residents’ opinion of the law enforcement,” the post said.

“JCPD has a very wonderful and supportive community that we feel honored for. We are confident that the business in which this occurs will take appropriate action. “

The incident happened about a month after a police officer in Oklahoma went to Starbucks and reportedly got a coffee mug that said “Pig”. The manager dismissed the Java chain in the store and has been threatening a lawsuit ever since.

Originally published as a Vile Note on Cop’s coffee mug

