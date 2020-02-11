advertisement

Sinn Féin will endeavor to discuss the formation of a coalition government with the Green Party, the Social Democrats, the Labor Party, Solidarity People Before Profit and independent TDs in the coming days.

However, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald admitted on Monday evening that the seat numbers required to enable her party to lead a leftist government may not be available when all 160 seats in Dáil are occupied.

After Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil got into trouble after a disappointing election in which both parties suffered heavy seat losses on Monday, Ms. McDonald took the initiative to form a government.

It had preparatory contact with the leaders of the smaller parties in preparation for the negotiations to put together an extraordinarily diverse administration.

Ms. McDonald downplayed a controversy over a Sinn Fein Waterford TD David Cullinane record that ended a speech with slogans for the IRA, although she admitted that this was a “distraction” from the party’s agenda.

Mr Cullinane shouted: “Up the RA! Tiocfaidh ar lá! “At the end of a victory speech to his supporters at a celebration in Waterford on Sunday, where he led the poll by a wide margin. The speech was filmed and distributed on social media.

Ahead of a party mate meeting in Dublin on Monday evening, Cullinane told reporters that his comments were “about the past … not about the future.” He said he had no need to apologize for her.

His party leader said, “I asked everyone not to make disposable comments or comments that could be misunderstood or distracted from the work ahead, and I know that David did.”

Political positioning

Ms. McDonald also said that “naturally” she intended to talk to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael about the possibility of forming a government. Both parties had ruled out working with Sinn Féin after the election.

When asked if she would speak to independents like Michael Lowry and Noel Grealish who have supported governments in the past, she said that the “obvious” interlocutors are independents who share “a political position” with their party.

She said the issue of a rotating Taoiseach was “an integral part” of all negotiations with the other major parties.

Fianna Fáil TDs have been publicly informed of the party’s prospects of losing seats and the future of party leader Micheál Martin, although some have privately admitted that he may have to stand aside.

The party is deeply divided over whether it should pursue a coalition with Fine Gael or with Sinn Féin. It is likely to have 38 seats – well below expectations for a seat reserve in the mid-1950s – and the party TDs believe that they should oppose and allow Sinn Féin to form a minority government.

Longway-Westmeath’s Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte and Robert Troy called for a party convention to discuss the implications of the election. “Fianna Fáil is a party with options. We have to discuss all options, ”said Ms. Rabbitte.

Nine years

In the meantime, high-ranking sources from Fine Gael repeated the view that they would not consider entering the government with Sinn Féin. Some high-profile figures endorsed an opposition spell for the party after nine years in government.

Some party sources said a coalition with Fianna Fáil could be on the agenda after a few weeks if no other government was formed. However, the views of some TDs and defeated candidates have hardened against a grand coalition.

Carlow Kilkenny MP and Secretary of State John Paul Phelan said: “There will be no grand coalition. People wanted change, and they voted for it. I think Fine Gael should resist. “

