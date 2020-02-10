advertisement

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she “could be the next Taoiseach”.

During a spontaneous tour of Moore Street in Dublin, the Sinn Féin president was asked if she would be the next Irish head of government.

“I could be the next Taoiseach, yes,” she said.

The leader of Sinn Féin earlier greeted what she called “softening” Fianna Fáil’s stance on a coalition with her party.

While counting continued in 25 constituencies, Ms. McDonald claimed that Sinn Féin “won” the election based on the fact that he received the largest proportion of the population’s vote.

With Party has already achieved the highest electoral success ever recorded in Ireland with 37 elected Sinn Fein TDs. However, Fianna Fáil is still the largest party in terms of seating.

At RTÉ Radio, Ms. McDonald said she was happy that Mr. Martin had “come to his senses” when he made comments on Sunday that seemed to open the door to possible discussions with Sinn Féin. This was a departure from his consistent line during the campaign that Fianna Fáil would not agree to an agreement with Sinn Féin. Ms. McDonald said her preference remained a government without one of the two former largest parties, but added that “adult people” sit down and talk.

Fianna Fáil, Dara Calleary’s deputy chairwoman, said this morning that his party was “certainly” ready to speak to Sinn Féin.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney described the voters’ verdict as “tough” and as a result of “public impatience” for more housing and better health care.

Housing and health were the main themes of the “extremely disappointing” election, he said RTÉs Today with Sean O’Rourke Show.

He said Fine Gael must respond with “more radical thinking” to deliver the public services that people clearly expect from a thriving economy.

The general election resumed this morning in the state’s centers. At the time of writing, 5:00 p.m., 35 out of 160 seats were still vacant.

Sinn Féin has occupied 37 seats so far; Fianna Fáil is on the 27th; Fine Gael is on 24; Green party is on 10; Social Democrats is on 4; The work is on 3; Solidarity people before profit is on 3; Aontu is on 1; and independents have 14.

Voters “impatient”

Mr. Coveney said housing and health were “undoubtedly the two major themes of the campaign and people were impatient for progress and improvements in public services in both areas.”

Mr. Coveney said the electorate voted for something more radical, believing that it could be delivered faster, and added that he was not sure if this was possible.

“I accept that not enough has happened in the minds of voters and the public to be satisfied with the government’s performance in both areas,” he said.

He believed that Fine Gael had made credible arguments for significant progress in the housing crisis.

But he said the election campaign “got away from us” in the first few weeks and it was “everyone against the ruling party”.

When asked whether Leo Varadkar should continue to be party chairman, Mr. Coveney said he should.

On Monday, Varadkar said Fine Gael would “do the duty” and lead the opposition if it could not form a government. In such a scenario, he would try to remain the leader of Fine Gael, but “that will be my party’s job.”

The Taoiseach elected at the fifth election in Dublin West said: “I hope they keep me up to date, but if they don’t stay here they represent the place I grew up, the people who supported me. “

When asked by Sky News what he would have done differently in the election, he said: “There are always things that you would have done and things that you would have done differently, but I think we had a good campaign overall. ” It was no longer time to show results in housing construction, and it was again ruled out to go into government with Sinn Féin.

The count continues

In the meantime, the count started at 9 a.m. this morning, but the final results may take a few days. Union leader Brendan Howlin was elected in Wexford late Monday morning. In the same constituency, the independent Verona Murphy, a former candidate for the Fine Gael by-election, was elected after the 11th count. Socialist Democrat Co-chairman Róisín Shortall was elected in northwest Dublin, and there was further good news for the Dublin Central party that elected Gary Gannon.

Paschal Donohoe by Fine Gael was also chosen for the final count in Dublin Central.

In Wicklow, Fianna Fáil’s top-class health spokesman Stephen Donnelly TD faces a tough fight to keep his place.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy remained in Dublin Bay South, as did Fianna Fáil’s Justice Attorney Jim O’Callaghan, although neither had reached the quota. Former Fianna Fáil, now Sinn Féin City Councilor Chris Andrews, also sat in the constituency, while Eamon Ryan led the four-seat constituency on Sunday. The turnout on Saturday was 62.9 percent. You can find the full constituency results here.

losses

So far there have been a number of high profile victims. Minister of Transport Shane Ross lost his seat in Dublin-Rathdown, while his counterpart Katherine Zappone in southwestern Dublin seemed to be hoping for a defeat. Minister of Social Protection Regina Doherty lost her seat in Meath East. Secretary of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor lost her seat in Dún Laoghaire, Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger lost her seat in Dublin West and Prime Minister Whip Seán Kyne is likely to lose his seat in Galway West. Former union leader Joan Burton lost her seat in Dublin West, while high-profile fine Gael banker Kate O’Connell lost her seat in Dublin Bay South, while Fianna Fáils Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers lost her seat in Mayo. Fine Gael’s Catherine Byrne lost its seat in Dublin South Central, while Fianna Fáil’s TD Malcolm Byrne, who was elected for the first time in November, did not remain in Wexford.

