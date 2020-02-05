advertisement

Sinn Féins chairman Mary Lou McDonald said Conor Murphy will withdraw and apologize for comments saying that Paul Quinn, a 21-year-old murdered in 2007, was involved in crime and smuggling.

Mr. Quinn’s mother, Breege Quinn, has asked Mr. Murphy, Sinn Féin’s finance minister in the Northern Ireland executive, to apologize for the comments, and has accused the Newry and Armagh MLA of blacking out her son’s name.

Ms. McDonald said earlier this week that she did not believe Mr. Murphy made such comments, but a quote from him was read to her during the RTÉ Prime Time leaders’ debate on Tuesday.

In 2007 Murphy said: “Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and crime. I think everyone accepts that. ”Mr. Quinn from Cullyhanna, Co Armagh, was killed on October 20, 2007.

In front of Sinn Féin’s headquarters in Parnell Square, Dublin, Ms. McDonald said she was pleased that Ms. Quinn welcomed her explanations during the debate when she apologized to the Quinn family and said that the comments should not have been made.

“I heard Breege Quinn on the radio this morning and I am very pleased that she welcomed my comments last night,” said the TD from Dublin Central.

“I am delighted that she slept better last night than before. Conor Murphy will make a statement today. He will withdraw and apologize for comments to Paul.

“The Quinn family went through a terrible trauma, and it’s fair to say that the only criminals involved in this scenario are the people who committed the brutal suicide. I am very aware of the fact that the people who committed this crime are still at large. “

Ms. Quinn asked Mr. Murphy to apologize on national television, and Ms. McDonald said his “statement will be published as requested”.

When asked whether Mr Murphy would make a statement to An Garda Síochána or the Northern Ireland Police (PSNI), Ms McDonald said: “At the time, Conor was meeting with PSNI and An Garda Síochána and had me reiterated that someone needed information to pass this information on to those who have performed this action.

“That is the important thing here and this matter has caused great grief. The family is in a trauma. It is up to Lake Garda and the PSNI to bring justice into play, and I very much hope that this will happen. ”

