advertisement

New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is expected to draw considerable interest from teams hiring a new coach this month, but he claims his sights are set only on the Patriots’ wild card game with the Tennessee Titans.

McDaniels is reported to be a candidate for three openings and potentially a fourth. All the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants have shown interest in interviewing McDaniels, who could not talk to other teams until after the first round of the playoffs against Tennessee.

The Dallas Cowboys would also consider McDaniels, according to ESPN.

advertisement

But McDaniels said Monday he was not aware of any interest from other teams.

The NFL Network reported official requests from the Browns and Panthers already in place.

“I’m 100 percent fully invested in preparing for Tennessee … here is my focus,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels is from Canton, Ohio, and may be interested in opening in Cleveland depending on the management structure. Reports emerged Sunday that McDaniels and good friend Nick Caserio, who heads the New England personnel department, could be a package deal for the Browns. Caserio, 44, is also a native of Ohio.

However, Cleveland did not dismiss general manager John Dorsey when chief executive Freddie Kitchens was released Sunday night.

McDaniels withdrew from a deal to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

– Starting the media level

advertisement