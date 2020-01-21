advertisement

WASHINGTON (ABC News) – Capitol Hill sources believe the first full day of President Trump’s impeachment process will be a political food fight.

At the heart of this debate is the question of whether witnesses who the Democrats claim have first-hand knowledge of the president’s alleged pressure campaign against Ukraine.

Instead of the 1999 Bill Clinton trial, which followed a close-knit script known to the public and was led by parliamentary impeachers with introductory arguments, the choreography of the trial against President Donald Trump is more of a question mark that the Chamber could see, known for his decency and intoxicating debate, run entirely off the screenplay if not off the rails.

Before the trial on Tuesday, sources close to the president’s legal team argued that the impeachment proceedings against Trump were “poor at first glance” because they did not report a violation.

In the 110-page trial, the president’s lawyers rejected the article as a “brazen political act”, arguing that even if the president raised the issue of biden and / or burisma in the wake of the dispute with Ukraine, there is nothing wrong with it as long as the president wanted to promote public interest.

“Even according to the House Democrats’ theory, mentioning the matter to President Zelenskyy would have been fully justified as long as there was a basis for adoption that would promote public interest. To defend only one question, the President would not have to prove that Vice President Biden (or his son) actually did wrong, ”the brief statement said.

At the moment, a lot depends on how long this political exchange festival lasts. A senior administration official predicted Tuesday’s “highly unlikely” opening arguments will come, which could complicate the urge of the GOP leaders and the White House to compress the schedule.

However, the White House said it was “extremely unlikely” that the process would take longer than two weeks.

As soon as Chief Justice John Roberts goes through the court order and Senate Secretary Barry Black’s opening prayer and non-commissioned officer Michael Stenger’s impeachment statement are said, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to file a motion to take over his sole majority, the decision establishes the guidelines for the first phase of the experiment.

The McConnell measure, released on Monday evening, condenses the opening arguments of managers and Trump lawyers to 24 hours on two days per page, followed by up to 16 hours of questioning through special written contributions from the senators.

Democrats say a 12-hour day setup is equivalent to the GOP’s efforts to “hide” the presumed misconduct of the president by running the process on the “night of the night” that the American public is less likely to be careful ,

On the crucial question of whether or not to call witnesses, the senators vote – after the questioning phase – immediately after a four-hour debate on the topic up or down.

(Yuri Gripas / Reuters, file) Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Hugs President Donald Trump at a large Keep America rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on November 4, 2019.

(Kevin Lamarque / Reuters) President Donald Trump puts his hand on his head as he speaks at the American Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting and show on January 19, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

(Julio Cortez / AP) Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., talks to reporters about the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump for abuse of power and disability for Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, January, January. 16, 2020.

Major GOP senators, such as Susan Collins from Maine and Mitt Romney from Utah, who have expressed interest in summoning certain witnesses, insisted that this language be recorded.

“If the Senate votes no at this point, no party or senator may summon witnesses or documents. If the Senate votes yes, both sides can summon witnesses and the Senate can debate and vote on it, ”said a senior GOP advisor.

Democrats were outraged at the GOP leader’s exclusion of evidence that was not on file at the house’s December 18 impeachment vote. It appears that any evidence regarding Lev Parnas, a key employee of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, would not be admissible.

Parnas has shared evidence with Congress investigators that he believes is relevant to their impeachment investigation. Democrats who have released the evidence publicly argue that the Republicans who say that no new evidence should be included are “totally inappropriate in the way trials are carried out” and say that all evidence that in the public file should be taken into account.

“The impeachment regulations do not automatically incorporate evidence from the House of Representatives into the Senate process,” said a senior GOP adviser to the Senate. This is an important fact that is specific to this process, as the White House was not treated properly during the partisan house’s 12-week negotiation. “

Democrats are expected to try to change McConnell’s procedural rules asking for witnesses and documents, according to sources familiar with their plans. Due to impeachment regulations, however, no senator is allowed to publicly discuss anything.

That leaves the on-camera debate to both property managers and Trump’s newly formed legal team. Each side would likely have up to an hour to speak.

It is the first time that the public has seen both groups of opponents on the Senate floor sitting at tables specially set up for the occasion.

“We will ask for a vote on the four witnesses we requested and the three documents we requested – yes or no, up or down.” … Make no mistake, we will force witnesses and documents to vote, ”said Chuck Schumer, leader of the D-NY Democratic Party, at a press conference on Sunday evening.

“It will be total chaos. Nobody knows what they are doing,” said a former senate assistant with experience in impeachment proceedings.

McConnell’s resolution is expected to include the time for a witness interview request after the Senators have had the opportunity to address their questions to both sides, Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas confirmed.

This was important for GOP senators like Susan Collins from Maine and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska as well as for Romney. Collins said in a statement Thursday night that she “likely” will support the calling of witnesses.

