A person in Washington State is infected with the Wuhan corona virus, the first confirmed case of a mysterious respiratory infection in the United States that has killed at least six people and hundreds of others in Asia.

The patient, who had pneumonia last week, had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the outbreak appears to have originated.

The investigators examined samples from the patient for the presence of the virus. Positive results were achieved at the weekend. Officials refused to identify the patient who was said to be quite ill.

News of the first case in the United States is becoming increasingly apparent that the virus is spreading from person to person, although it is not clear how easy it is.

The outbreak that started at a fish and poultry market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, is spreading: patients have been identified in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, as well as in Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea.

On Tuesday, the Chinese authorities confirmed that six people died from the infection in Wuhan. So far, almost 300 cases have been reported in China. Many of the patients lived in or traveled to Wuhan.

The World Health Organization planned to meet on Wednesday to decide whether to declare the outbreak an international public health emergency. However, information about the new virus is still poor and it is not clear whether or how many Americans are at risk.

“There are more questions that we don’t know the answers to than things we know,” said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

“What is the source, for example? We don’t really know. The place was probably the live animal market, but we don’t know who the animal is. “

The more pressing and urgent question was: “How common is human-to-human transmission?”

Schaffner warned everyone who travels to China to keep his distance from all living animals. Travelers to China should practice good hand hygiene, he added, and do their best to avoid anyone who coughs or sneezes.

