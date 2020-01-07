advertisement

The three rounds of festive performers can be a mixed mixture and certainly did not give Connacht and ultimately Münster much pleasure. The home advantage in two of the three games is extremely helpful, and half a dozen derbies this season were a special snapshot this season, as Irish World Cup players had to be given a two-week break in the middle of a 13-month season.

It wasn’t a vintage series with too many one-sided encounters, not more than last weekend. Nevertheless, they gave Leinster (14 out of 15 points) and Ulster (11 points) real impetus in the last two rounds of the pool stages of the Heineken Champions Cup.

In the process, strong-form Ulster players at Kingspan Stadium pressed their claims for the commanding loss to Munster: John Cooney, obviously together with Rob Herring, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey.

McCloskey is currently on fire and seems to have become a rounder player. His former midfield partner Darren Cave said Monday in the Second Captains podcast that McCloskey was just sticking to his form of the past seasons, and that his death had always been an underutilized skill.

However, it looks like McCloskey has improved his passing game and decision making this season. This was shown in his sensational performance against Münster last Friday evening.

He was the creator of three of their attempts – and there would have been someone else who tracked his dummy outsourcing to Luke Marshall (so adept that you could only miss it for slow motion replay) before outsourcing to Billy Burns, just for Addison will lose control of the ball when it charges for the line.

Long ski pass

There was McCloskey’s cute timed pass to release Stockdale for Cooney’s sixth attempt in his last seven games, the long skip pass with a penalty for Marshall for Robert Baloucoune’s attempt, and two phases later in the middle draw for Men and Matty Rea.

McCloskey got even more lineout ball to pick up two men and present a quick ball. Two phases later, when Cooney had to help secure the ball under the Munster posts, the Ulster Center took over the duels of John Ryan, Darren O’Shea and Sammy Arnold and survived for his own attempt.

Under Dan McFarland and

Roddy Grant, Ulster, has laid solid foundations for Scrum, Lineout and Maul

He has also added a kick kick attack game to his arsenal. As striking as McCloskey was this season, it was the skillful left-foot cultivator that led to a attempt by Luke Marshall in his European away win over Harlequins. Even Cave admitted that he hadn’t seen it in McCloskey’s locker before.

Ulster will be further strengthened on Saturday by the expected return of Marcel Coetzees Balltrage in tandem with McCloskey and Iain Henderson for the pool decision-maker against Clermont Auvergne on Saturday.

Under Dan McFarland and striker coach Roddy Grant, Ulster has created a solid foundation for Scrum, Lineout and Maul (a revived weapon) and a defense overseen by Jared Payne, which admittedly will receive its ultimate test at the Stade Marcel Michelin.

With her emphasis on a high-speed game, Ulster also scores a free goal (16 attempts by her three performers, while eight out of ten goals were against Leinster when four academy or sub-academy players made their debut). Attacking coach Dwayne Peel seems to have more influence this season, and one dares, like the largely unknown Dave Ellis at Connacht in his Pro12 winning campaign under Pat Lam, McFarland and Operations Director Bryn Cunningham, to make a very smart appointment with Kiwi Dan agree on Soper as their skills coach.

Hardened the case

No less than 27 McCloskey’s 29-year-old Cooney has tightened arguments for his promotion of Andy Farrell for the upcoming Six Nations more than at any time under Joe Schmidt.

McCloskey has won only three caps and has made his debut against Fiji and the USA in November 2017 in his debut against England in the Six Nations in Twickenham four seasons.

However, in the climate prevailing for Schmidt, it’s important to consider something else when it comes to analyzing why McCloskey’s face didn’t match that of the previous head coach. While Cooney has to oust a world-class incumbent in Murray, the traffic jam has become even more concentrated in the middle.

Although Schmidt had almost never fit Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose at the same time, he usually had two of them and Chris Farrell – who, ironically, because of the midfield congestion, which was in the form of McCloskey and ahead of him Ulster had moved on to others.

Another great McCloskey effort against Clermont would make his case even more convincing

Henshaw is a Lion who was an excellent defender for Ireland and made late adjustments and good results, such as his great tackle against Israel Folau when he won Melbourne in 2018.

He was also one of the team leaders, while Aki has been awesome in a number of great victories, completing a brilliant grand slam campaign with this great game in Twickenham. In the wins against the All Blacks in Chicago and the Aviva Stadium, Henshaw and Aki were with 12 outstanding performers.

Unlike McCloskey, who is more of an indoor specialist, Aki and Henshaw can seamlessly switch outside during a game, which is as important for Andy Farrell and Mike Catt as for Schmidt.

Sure, no less than Ulster teammates, another great McCloskey effort against Clermont would make his case even more convincing.

But with Ringrose and Farrell in the mix to choose McCloskey, Ireland would have to leave out both Aki and Henshaw.

