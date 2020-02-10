advertisement

You cannot really overestimate the size of the task Ireland will face in the coming weeks. If we qualify for Euro 2020 and want to take the chance of a big championship on home soil, two wins in a few days from home are required.

In international football, winning abroad is never easy. However, the challenge will be particularly great if you consider our away form during this campaign. A thoroughly unconvincing 1-0 win over Gibraltar was the only win, with a draw in Denmark and Georgia and a defeat in Switzerland.

If they manage to defeat Slovakia in Bratislava, there is a chance of a delicious duel.

A match against Northern Ireland in Belfast for a place at Euro 2020 would be a historic occasion for Irish football, and one with an atmosphere that few other games would offer.

Even so, Mick McCarthy would not be affected by such a challenge. He admitted that he can’t look beyond Slovakia, but is confident that his players won’t be intimidated by a crowd as lively as Windsor Park:

It would be a nice place to play, wouldn’t it?

To be honest, I won’t be intimidated or afraid to go to Windsor Park. I don’t think the players are.

If we land there because we defeated Slovakia and defeated Bosnia, it would be brilliant. So we’re in the final, right?

Be intimidated? I do not think so. Here we go back to the players I’m talking about. If Darren Randolph, Matt Doherty, Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Enda Stevens, Glenn Whelan or all of these boys are intimidated when they go somewhere, then we have a real problem.

I don’t think that’s the case. It could be the case when children are playing.

Slovakia will want to ensure that this game never takes place. They will hold a rigorous test in which greats like Marek Hamsik, Milan Škriniar and Stanislav Lobotka contribute to a strong team.

While Mick McCarthy has admitted that he has only seen parts of their games so far, he will be well prepared by March 26th.

Momentum will be the key, as McCarthy recognizes. In fact, he believes Ireland will qualify for the tournament if they defeat Slovakia.

We all know that it is difficult. We can sit here and argue all day about what could be, what could not be, what you can do, what you cannot do. We have to believe that we can.

The first is the key. If we win the first, we will win the second. When we get the momentum.

You speak of momentum, we win the first, wherever we go, I think we will beat the other. But first we have to defeat Slovakia and they are nowhere near cups.

