One of the problems that plagued Ireland during its Euro 2020 qualification campaign is the lack of coherence in the midfield. The middle third of the field did not provide the type of attack power required to gain performance against decent opponents.

There were a few promising moments. Glenn Whelan has a good midfield role and didn’t look like a player who just turned 36. Conor Hourihane has stroked the ball nicely a few times, even if he tends to disappear in games.

Jeff Hendrick was extremely inconsistent, but some of them may have to do with the lack of consistency in his role in the team. It was difficult to judge Alan Browne based on the few opportunities offered to him late in the campaign.

What we do know is that midfield was the biggest problem in this campaign. Ireland has long been criticized for being unable to keep ownership, which is evident on this part of the field.

Defense was more effective on the ball than in previous campaigns, with Enda Stevens and John Egan helping in this regard. Sheffield United is awesome at holding the ball, something a couple excels at.

The same goes for David McGoldrick, another Chris Wilder player. The problem is that he often stays too lonely. There is only so much he can do if asked to fend off a variety of opposition defenders.

This is also a topic that comes from the middle third. Our midfielders often sit far too low, which often leads to long, hopeful balls over the top and a lack of support for the individual striker.

Fortunately for Mick McCarthy, there are a few players who are in good shape at the moment and who could solve these problems. There is a big gap in terms of experience between the two, but both have a strong argument to be in the starting XI for the trip to Slovakia in March.

James McCarthy is a player who is very familiar to Ireland fans. He has 41 caps for his country but is still somewhat forgotten in Irish midfield. That wasn’t really his fault, because the 29-year-old has been plagued by injury problems in recent years.

He’s going to be hard to ignore now. McCarthy has had a great renaissance at the Crystal Palace in recent weeks. Having used the first half of the campaign to get fit again, he is now an important player under Roy Hodgson.

The former Everton player, who was introduced as a substitute against Bournemouth and Brighton a few weeks ago and will have a very positive impact, has scored five of his last six Premier League goals in a holding midfield role.

Compare that to the luck of the player who spent most of Ireland qualifying in this position. Glenn Whelan was released from Hearts and is currently without a club.

Then you have Jayson Molumby.

The Under-21 captain of the Republic of Ireland has become increasingly popular when he switched to Millwall and has established himself as a firm fan favorite.

He’s fantastic on the ball, both in terms of his pass range and his ability to face a man. Stephen Kenny may not want to lose him at the U21 level, but his case of being on the senior team for the first time is too strong to ignore.

Both McCarthy and Molumby have the traits that are currently lacking in Irish midfield. At best, McCarthy is the perfect player to set the pace with his pass, while being agile and strong enough to act as a linchpin in midfield, even in a duel.

A word for James McCarthy today. It was JUST his best performance in a Palace jersey. Won bundles in the middle of the park. I love the agile little bastard.

– HLTCO (@HLTCO) January 18, 2020

He won’t shy away from the ball. He will volunteer to be picked out by a defender, which should reduce the pressure on his surroundings.

Molumby is equally ready to join the team and improve his fortune. He is a willing runner and would be the perfect pioneer for David McGoldrick. He will ensure that the striker does not remain isolated.

He can also act as a link on the ball, with his kind of dribbling ability that we rarely see in a green jersey.

In terms of shape, there are no other options available that match the current level of this pairing

That doesn’t mean the others are playing so badly. Jeff Hendrick has done some decent work for Burnley in recent months, though mostly in the right midfield. Alan Browne has also rediscovered part of his shape from last season as Preston has had a slow start to the season.

The Glenn Whelan problem is very different. His immediate future is in the air and there is little evidence of who his next club could be. Even if he soon signs somewhere, it is unlikely that he will achieve the level of performance we currently see from James McCarthy.

Mick McCarthy has preached the importance of the club form, but that will certainly be put to the test here. It doesn’t seem like a logical argument to have the former Stoke man before McCarthy based on the current form.

However, the Irish manager has violated his policy of choosing based on the shape when it suits him. John Egan was eliminated from the team despite outperforming Richard Keogh for a full season, and we all know how much Matt Doherty fought for the season, despite being the best Irish player in the premier since the beginning of season 18/19 League was.

A midfield trio with McCarthy, Molumby and one of Hendrick, Browne or Hourihane seems to be the most obvious immediate solution to Ireland’s problems in this area.

If shape really matters, Mick McCarthy can’t keep up with anything else. If he chooses to ignore this fact, it could be fatal to our chances of reaching Euro 2020.

