Troy Parrott can be seen as the future of Irish football, but we haven’t seen much of it in senior positions yet. Parrott made an appearance in the Premier League for Spurs and was able to win Burnley in the last five minutes.

He also played in the League Cup loss to Colchester while making his international debut in a friendly against New Zealand in November.

As an 18-year-old, it feels like a real team to consistently play the first team football. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen soon.

Jose Mourinho doesn’t really see Parrott as a viable option. He has consistently ignored the prospect of allowing him to run in a team and never even managed to get on the bench for the vast majority of games.

The player was also not allowed to go on loan. Charlton wanted to bring him in in January, but a somewhat opaque rule made Spurs stop him from leaving.

If he had left the club before February 4th, he would not have been in the club for two consecutive years and could not be counted as a domestic player in the Champions League in the future.

One person who didn’t seem too happy with Parrott’s new deal was Mick McCarthy. That afternoon, he said that Parrott had virtually eliminated any chance of being part of his plans by accepting that he would not see much priority action in the coming months.

When asked if he was satisfied that the Dubliner had signed a new contract, he replied:

Not really. I wish he had gone to Charlton and played borrowed games. I don’t know, it’s financially great for him to get a new contract, but it won’t let him play, right?

I don’t care how long he has a contract or what he does. I have to see him play. This was withheld due to his age.

It’s great for him, delighted, excited, but I wish he would play soccer somewhere, because that would be a lot better for us …

If he doesn’t play competitive football, he has very little chance of playing.

In other ways, Shane Long has been in fantastic shape lately. After missing the last two teams, he has put himself back in the fight.

David McGoldrick has been struggling a bit lately, but will likely remain the first choice. McCarthy said he had kept an eye on Long while he had no doubt that McGoldrick would shoot until March:

I was with him. I let him watch, I saw him. He looks healthy, he just has to play. Nobody doubts his abilities, but when he came in he was injured a couple of times and didn’t play.

The best way to get back in the squad is to play a few games.

It’s 16. I’m announcing the roster, so you’ll find out (if Long is included). He has a much better chance if he plays, it’s that simple. He doesn’t have a chance if he doesn’t play …

I recently exchanged messages with David McGoldrick and he expected to be back in training. I see the positive side in the fact that he took a break and a break when he came back in, which he will do.

Perhaps it indicated that I said, “You will fly in March, I am looking forward to you.”

Mick McCarthy spoke at the start of a new partnership with INTERSPORT Elverys as the new title sponsor of the FAI Summer Soccer Schools.

