advertisement

Jack McCaffrey didn’t see it when he sat in the Innisfails GAA club on a Saturday late November. When called to a Dublin team meeting, he watched Jim Gavin explain that after six All Ireland titles, a record five in a row and a total of 21 major trophies, he had decided to step down as Dublin manager.

That’s why McCaffrey admitted a few days before Gavin’s successor that Dessie Farrell was responsible for his first match, an O’Byrne Cup semi-final against Longford at Pearse Park. “Surprise” was the overwhelming feeling in the room.

Sport is progressing and for those still involved, it is the future rather than the past that consumes everything as it should be. McCaffrey, speaking as a brand ambassador for Denis Mahony Toyota, said: “I would hate to talk about [Jim Gavin] ‘s legacy as we are still the same team. I hope he is very proud of everything he has achieved ,

advertisement

“For us, I guess I’ll look back on my career as a whole when it ends. There will definitely be chapters and a very important one will be the Jim Gavin chapter. This year everything is in view. Getting started with Dessie really exciting. I didn’t take too much time to think about a legacy per se. “

McCaffrey’s experience with Farrell as a manager goes back well over a decade. “At the district level, I was mostly with Dessie from the U-13 until I was 20 years old. and then Jim with a little overlap from 19 to 26. “

Before leaving for vacation, the Dublin panel met with Farrell last year. McCaffrey said, “It was an introductory thing when he set out his plans for the year and philosophy and introduced himself to everyone. And then, when you get back, we’ll seriously start training.

“I know there have been a few auditions, an O’Byrne Cup game, and then we’ll be in the league pretty quickly. I’m very excited about it. I know Dessie well and would like to think I know a lot about his Role as manager knows. At the same time, he has led many different teams since the last time I was with him, and I am sure that he has evolved and changed, no more than any of us.

“At this first meeting, he made it clear that everyone would have a chance and a clean start. If he knows Dessie and always primarily takes Dublin’s ATM into account, he won’t have any personal preferences based on something we did together a decade ago. “

McCaffrey hesitated to agree on the type of football Dublin could play in the future – he does not expect any major changes – but offered an overview of Farrell as a manager.

“Dessie was always very thorough and surrounded herself with really good people. He was very interested in knowing the opponents really well, but also focusing on our own game, finding a style of football that suits us, and relying on us, if we do everything right, to do our due Have carried out diligence On the opposite side, we flip the coin and see how it works.

Older job

“I assume the managerial job is a little bit different from everyone else. The last time I was trained by Dessie, I was essentially a child. So I’m sure there will be some changes and differences. I’m pretty excited to find out.

“I am sure that there will probably be some new faces. The dynamics of the group change slightly every year when people come and go. A new manager is a big change. I am sure Dessie will go in her own direction.

“Nor can I imagine him coming in and tearing everything down and trying to build from scratch. I am sure that he will optimize things and put his own stamp on it. He will have some new ideas; it will be seen dynamically change slightly, but I think it will be the same core group.

“Dessie’s references are pretty excellent. I always find it helpful when a manager has played the game at the highest level and when he was an adult he was one of the legends I would have looked up to. He knows what it feels like to be a player about it he talked at the meeting about being a player under a change in management and he has that experience from our perspective.

“I don’t think he has any illusions about the pressure cooker environment he gets into. He’s a fantastic guy who, in my experience, deals with it. I think he will fly it.”

Farrell didn’t say who his team would be in the back room at the meeting, but that should become clearer over the weekend.

From a personal point of view, McCaffrey will begin a six-month appointment at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny next Monday, which will lead him through July. He will be stationed in the city and commute.

“There will be a bit of flexibility in gymnastics sessions and one or the other type of running session that I will do alone down there.

“Of course we have a new manager and there will be some small changes in how we play, and it will be important to stay connected to the group as much as possible.”

advertisement